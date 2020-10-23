Donald Trump flounced out of his 60 Minutes interview over ‘tough questions’ – 7 favourite responses

Everyone’s talking abut Donald Trump’s interview with CBS News’s 60 Minutes, which is due to air on Sunday night, mainly because Trump has spent so long complaining about it.

Here’s the hugely entertaining moment the so-called president cut short the chat, complaining about ‘tough questions’ and stuff like that.

Raw footage: Trump walks out of interview after complaining that Lesley Stahl’s questions were too tough for him pic.twitter.com/5MplZffcF4 — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) October 22, 2020

This is the ‘tough questions’ bit Trump was so angry about.

LESLEY STAHL: “You’re okay with some tough questions?” TRUMP: “No, I’m not.” STAHL: “You’re not okay with tough questions?” Trump thinks this looks *good* for him!!! pic.twitter.com/fhfPUnpFwn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2020

And our favourite things people said in response.

1.

What a weak little punk. https://t.co/mFBVzGpkP8 — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 22, 2020

2.

He unintentionally admits to only agreeing to interviews when he’s confident there will be no tough questions! Sad. https://t.co/J8FhymKSCK — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 22, 2020

3.

Walking out of interviews is Trump’s only form of exercise. https://t.co/ks5cE20Ulm — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) October 22, 2020

4.

I'm not sure of the full science, but I think this is filed under "whiny prick"? https://t.co/kNqkO7EVo8 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 22, 2020

5.

I love that Trump stormed out of an interview where the tough questions include, what's your plan for the second term? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 22, 2020

6.

Can we please retire forever the myth of Trump as "alpha male?" This is the equivalent of a petulant child taking his ball and going home. https://t.co/RzlzrgYyTB — Greg Olear (@gregolear) October 22, 2020

7.

Who knew skin this thin could still look like luggage? https://t.co/KwHHwuKxwR — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 22, 2020

If you prefer it especially straight-talking.

Moaning faced old cunt https://t.co/LnZm1yeTob — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) October 22, 2020

To conclude …

His whole image is based on projecting strength but the truth is he's a pathetic little whiner https://t.co/PoEoTv64v2 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 22, 2020

And this.

Stahl: "You're OK with some tough questions?" Trump: "No, I'm not." That basically sums it up. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 22, 2020

READ MORE

Melania Trump appeared to yank her hand away from Donald Trump and people loved it

Source @arlenparsa