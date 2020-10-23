Amazon praised Marcus Rashford and it didn’t end well for them – 5 favourite takedowns

Over on Twitter Amazon – or to be specific, Amazon Prime Video Sport – thought it would sing the praises of footballer Marcus Rashford who is doing so much to help disadvantaged children right now with his free school meals campaign.

Except whoever runs @primevideosport maybe didn’t properly think it through when they tweeted this.

Rashford is indeed a national hero. Except it turns out that lots of people think that Amazon and its owner Jeff Bezos is a national something else.

tweeting this like jeff bezos couldn’t end world hunger right now https://t.co/1MheDJqixa — Polly (@pollyhayesx) October 23, 2020

$4.9 billion: Amount needed by UN World Food Programme to feed those at risk of starving to death for one year. $13 billion: Amount made by Jeff Bezos in one day in July $177.9 billion: Net worth of Bezos https://t.co/danrSNTXYt — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) October 23, 2020

Amazon paid just £293 million in UK tax last year after logging revenues of almost £14bn. The company is valued at £1.4 trillion. And Bezos has enough wealth to feed hungry children for years to come & still remain the world's richest man. Miss us with this performative bs. https://t.co/AWYYiFp3R3 — Aleesha Khaliq (@a_leesha1) October 23, 2020

omg fuck off 😭 https://t.co/pnRxqFOY74 — hot girl mia🦇🕸 (@miaxmon) October 23, 2020

READ MORE

Marcus Rashford is sharing places doing free kids’ meals because the government won’t and it’s an amazing read

Source @primevideosport