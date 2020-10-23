Amazon praised Marcus Rashford and it didn’t end well for them – 5 favourite takedowns

Over on Twitter Amazon – or to be specific, Amazon Prime Video Sport – thought it would sing the praises of footballer Marcus Rashford who is doing so much to help disadvantaged children right now with his free school meals campaign.

Except whoever runs @primevideosport maybe didn’t properly think it through when they tweeted this.

Rashford is indeed a national hero. Except it turns out that lots of people think that Amazon and its owner Jeff Bezos is a national something else.

READ MORE

Marcus Rashford is sharing places doing free kids’ meals because the government won’t and it’s an amazing read
Source @primevideosport