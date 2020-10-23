Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Twitch chat about the NHS speaks volumes about US healthcare

Nothing quite highlights the difference between the healthcare systems of the US and the UK than watching an American’s mind boggling at the thought of medical treatment being free at the point of use.

During a game of Among Us on Twitch, British gamer, Harris Brewis, or @Hbomberguy, found himself talking to none other than Democratic Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was very cannily using the platform to connect with the public.

The conversation turned to the NHS.

“Do you just walk up and say ‘I need help’? I can’t even imagine that interaction without a credit card or some sort of cash payment”.

Of course, strictly speaking, British healthcare is paid for via taxation.

Some people shared their NHS stories.

While Americans mused on their very different situation.

Harris Brewis saw all the hullabaloo and had this to say.

Hopefully more of an inspiration than a diplomatic incident.

In conclusion …

READ MORE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins comeback of the day after Donald Trump called her ‘not talented’

Source Brennan Murphy Image Screengrab, Screengrab