17 times Jim Felton made Twitter a much funnier place

If you’re interested in topical tweets, you can’t have missed those by best-selling author, Jim Felton, who somehow manages to wring a laugh out of the most dreadful and infuriating news.

For example, here’s just one of his reactions to the government’s refusal to extend a free school meals scheme to cover the upcoming holidays, which is going to leave some children hungry over half-term …and Christmas.

I’m sorry little Timmy but if you didn’t want to starve you should have thought about that before you were born to parents who can’t afford food — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 22, 2020

Even if you don’t follow political Twitter, you almost certainly spotted him drinking “milk coke”, which went viral and caused the kind of division normally only reserved for arguments about scones between Devon and Cornwall.

Milk coke is a real thing. Brummies love it. We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions. pic.twitter.com/dQR8bg3UAO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 1, 2019

Not content with having just one best-selling book – the candidly entitled ‘52 Times Britain Was a Bellend‘ – he’s followed it up with Sunburn, which documents some of the times the Sun newspaper was – well – a bellend.

MY BEAUTIFUL BOOK HAS ARRIVED AND IS OUT TOMORROW AAAAAAHHHH fuck you government website that told me to retrain as a junior accountanthttps://t.co/Ck0RF1XZos pic.twitter.com/ix3pGQ62QV — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 7, 2020

To celebrate the occasion, we’ve gathered some of our favourites from his many very funny tweets. They’re occasionally NSFW.

Trump comes under fire as often as you’d expect.

1.

Bad #ElectionNight for:

– Democracy

– America

– Non Americans

– Women

– Men

– All other humans Great night for

– Rich orange men

– Walls — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 9, 2016

2.

"Dress for the job you want not the job you hav–"

*Melania dresses as mourning widow* pic.twitter.com/ZtbNFsFVgy — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 24, 2017

3.

Say what you will about Trump but he’s the first sitting president to hold his breath in the Oval Office until somebody brought him a cheeseburger pic.twitter.com/6GDtAB9GgQ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 28, 2018

4.

His face looks like it’s been photoshopped onto a hamster by the hamster pic.twitter.com/wSsP7uR90C — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 8, 2020

He’s made one or two references to Brexit.

5.

"For the last time it's because the bananas weren't bendy enough" pic.twitter.com/H2CWaB80ir — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 25, 2017

6.

It's crazy how the word "remoaner" caught on:

"Look at Timmy over there, doesn't want to cut his own face off with a chisel. Moany bastard." — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 29, 2017

7.

Do you remember when as a country we didn’t need to appoint a specific Minister For Ensuring We Don’t All Fucking Starve pic.twitter.com/tGkG72tbxT — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 26, 2018

8.