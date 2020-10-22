A Trump supporter’s attempted takedown of Joe Biden backfired spectacularly

With the US election less than a fortnight away, both campaign groups have ramped up their attempts to get the electorate out for their guy.

The Biden camp brought out the big guns with Barack Obama‘s no-holds-barred takedown of his successor’s policies and character.

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail, launching a blistering attack on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Dac4VGwaJL pic.twitter.com/tRNaZ3CL13 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 22, 2020

Team Trump got a TV host to *checks notes* try and smear Joe Biden‘s relationship with his son, Hunter.

A lot of people schooled him on the nature of fatherhood.

1.

Aww your dad didn’t love you. That’s sad. I’m sorry. https://t.co/zfdr0dt7qi — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 22, 2020

2.

fellas is it gay to have a son https://t.co/ykRl3RqxyJ — manny (@mannyfidel) October 22, 2020

3.

John, if your father never gave you a hug and a kiss on the cheek, I'm truly sorry for you. Maybe it's something you should talk to someone about, as it's pretty clear it troubles you. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) October 22, 2020

4.

Lol sorry you had a shitty dad I guess — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) October 22, 2020

5.

I wish my dad was still here to hug me like that. So, yes. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) October 22, 2020

But this reply shows just why people should think through their heckles before they make them.

Plus a little background.

Does this look like an appropriate father/daughter interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/1XEB5bZFWc — Walter Williams (@WaltTheStalt) October 22, 2020

David Baddiel said what most people were thinking.

Does this look like a really fucking weird question to you? https://t.co/CZgsOlleBe — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 22, 2020

That’s a big fat “yes”.

