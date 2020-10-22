A Trump supporter’s attempted takedown of Joe Biden backfired spectacularly
With the US election less than a fortnight away, both campaign groups have ramped up their attempts to get the electorate out for their guy.
The Biden camp brought out the big guns with Barack Obama‘s no-holds-barred takedown of his successor’s policies and character.
Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail, launching a blistering attack on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Dac4VGwaJL pic.twitter.com/tRNaZ3CL13
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 22, 2020
Team Trump got a TV host to *checks notes* try and smear Joe Biden‘s relationship with his son, Hunter.
A lot of people schooled him on the nature of fatherhood.
1.
Aww your dad didn’t love you. That’s sad. I’m sorry. https://t.co/zfdr0dt7qi
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 22, 2020
2.
fellas is it gay to have a son https://t.co/ykRl3RqxyJ
— manny (@mannyfidel) October 22, 2020
3.
John, if your father never gave you a hug and a kiss on the cheek, I'm truly sorry for you. Maybe it's something you should talk to someone about, as it's pretty clear it troubles you.
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) October 22, 2020
4.
Lol sorry you had a shitty dad I guess
— Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) October 22, 2020
5.
I wish my dad was still here to hug me like that. So, yes.
— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) October 22, 2020
But this reply shows just why people should think through their heckles before they make them.
Yeah. Does this? https://t.co/wMtIbdBAVT pic.twitter.com/t8rq0UknQq
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 22, 2020
Plus a little background.
Does this look like an appropriate father/daughter interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/1XEB5bZFWc
— Walter Williams (@WaltTheStalt) October 22, 2020
David Baddiel said what most people were thinking.
Does this look like a really fucking weird question to you? https://t.co/CZgsOlleBe
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 22, 2020
That’s a big fat “yes”.
