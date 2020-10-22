MPs voted against feeding hungry kids during the holidays – 11 outright condemnations

With many families experiencing greater hardship than ever, Labour put a request before the House of Commons to extend the Free School Meals programme into holidays via a voucher scheme, just as Marcus Rashford had persuaded them to do during the summer.

Or …to paraphrase …

via Gfycat

On learning the news, Marcus Rashford posted this heartfelt message.

It was very different to the rhetoric shared by many Conservative MPs, arguing against the proposal.

Like this, from the “Honourable Member” for Bassetlaw.

His stance was widely condemned online, as well as in the House.

Twitter’s reaction to the vote was explosive – and these tweets pulled no punches.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Article Pages: 1 2