MPs voted against feeding hungry kids during the holidays – 11 outright condemnations

With many families experiencing greater hardship than ever, Labour put a request before the House of Commons to extend the Free School Meals programme into holidays via a voucher scheme, just as Marcus Rashford had persuaded them to do during the summer.

NEW: Labour vote to extend free school meals over the holidays until Easter 2021 is defeated 322-261. Government majority of 61. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 21, 2020

On learning the news, Marcus Rashford posted this heartfelt message.

Time we worked together. pic.twitter.com/xFPsgBiPQC — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 21, 2020

It was very different to the rhetoric shared by many Conservative MPs, arguing against the proposal.

Like this, from the “Honourable Member” for Bassetlaw.

Brendan Clarke-Smith(Tory MP) – “I do not believe in nationalising children. We need to get back to the idea of taking responsibility. This means less celebrity virtue signalling on Twitter by proxy" #FreeSchoolMeals pic.twitter.com/83FuyWrfsi — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 21, 2020

His stance was widely condemned online, as well as in the House.

This genuinely made me feel unwell https://t.co/MLbSNZemHt — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 21, 2020

a bunch of algorithmically generated Spectator headlines run the country https://t.co/RDdWqZU1P6 — Stan (@tristandross) October 21, 2020

Oi! You! Virtue-signalling celebrity! Put those filthy kids down this instant! pic.twitter.com/BJXodsr25T — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) October 21, 2020

Remember when the tories spent weeks screaming that teachers needed to get back in their disease pits or else the disadvantaged would suffer then decided that the fairest system for tackling vulnerable hungry kids is to not let them eat food — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 21, 2020

Twitter’s reaction to the vote was explosive – and these tweets pulled no punches.

Bad luck English kids. Your govt is a shitshower https://t.co/ZZFeNQATj1 — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) October 21, 2020

Welcome to the UK where 322 MPs are happy to let starving kids go without food. https://t.co/odNszLFSQc — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 21, 2020

"What did you do at work today, mum?" https://t.co/pXAP2z42kX — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 21, 2020

They've screwed the elderly. Those in their 20s. Students. GCSE kids. Now anyone with a rumbling tummy at a school desk. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 21, 2020

