This woman’s husband just had a vasectomy and she’s not holding back
‘My wife thinks she’s a comedian… 😂’ says gibletzor over on Reddit.
‘It took me entirely too long to realize the note were shaped like sperm…😆’ ima_little_stitious
‘Yeah I thought they were quote bubbles at first!’ gibletzor
‘I have some bad news for you…your wife IS a comedian. Because that’s freaking hilarious.’ jj140519111
Reminded us of this post from fellow Redditor VeganForMyDick who wrote ‘I got a vasectomy today.’
Source Reddit u/gibletzor Reddit u/VeganForMyDic