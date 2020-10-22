This woman’s husband just had a vasectomy and she’s not holding back

‘My wife thinks she’s a comedian… 😂’ says gibletzor over on Reddit.

‘It took me entirely too long to realize the note were shaped like sperm…😆’ ima_little_stitious

‘Yeah I thought they were quote bubbles at first!’ gibletzor

‘I have some bad news for you…your wife IS a comedian. Because that’s freaking hilarious.’ jj140519111

Reminded us of this post from fellow Redditor VeganForMyDick who wrote ‘I got a vasectomy today.’

Source Reddit u/gibletzor Reddit u/VeganForMyDic