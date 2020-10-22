People have been trying to predict NASA’s big announcement about the Moon – the 19 funniest guesses

We can hardly be blamed for being thoroughly sick of the constant stream of bad news, so it’s always a welcome change when something doesn’t immediately appear to be trying to kill us.

On Wednesday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration – NASA, to its friends – had an announcement. Sort of.

🗓️ Mark your calendars: We will be revealing a new discovery about the surface of the Moon from our airborne @SOFIATelescope observatory, and YOU are invited. ✏️ Pencil us in for 12pm ET on Monday, Oct. 26! To participate: https://t.co/gzfTK43snB pic.twitter.com/HHNXOAYfMh — NASA (@NASA) October 22, 2020

Strong “Facebook status update” energy.

Nasa saying there will be an announcement about the moon but not for five days is truly the energy of “i’ve got some great gossip… but, no… i shouldn’t say… i’m really sorry, i can’t… forget i ever mentioned it” https://t.co/H1NqrqjGmb — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 21, 2020

Not necessarily bad news, right? But not really news, as such, either. Twitter began to speculate.

These were the funniest guesses we saw.

1.

2.

"Even though the Moon has no human beings, trade talks with the UK have failed" https://t.co/dJVKIiGf75 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 21, 2020

3.

I really don't think we can handle another big gender reveal party https://t.co/szfKP16ACu — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) October 21, 2020

4.

‘Sorry everyone, we’ve lost it. We all turned around for 2mins and it just sort of went. Oops.’ https://t.co/EZsxlcm61F — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) October 21, 2020

5.

Trump has said he’s building a wall on it https://t.co/b9ElFNoStM — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 21, 2020

6.

EXCLUSIVE: A source at NASA leaked to me a satellite photo of what’s happening on the Moon pic.twitter.com/LOzLjgxjQU — Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) October 21, 2020

7.

8.

Isn't this how Space 1999 started? https://t.co/olZCf4l3sp — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) October 21, 2020

9.