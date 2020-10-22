Nigel Farage just made a point that everyone agrees with and people are confused – 5 favourite responses

As you’ll have seen by now MPs have voted against feeding hungry children during the school holidays.

The decision prompted lots of angry condemnation (catch up with it all here) and this observation by someone you might remember called Nigel Farage.

If the government can subsidise Eat Out to Help Out, not being seen to give poor kids lunch in the school holidays looks mean and is wrong. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 22, 2020

We only mention it because everyone agreed with him, prompting no end of confusion and head scratching. Here are our 5 favourite things people said about it.

Imagine being such a cunt you make Nigel Farage look reasonable https://t.co/a8D69hwpeS — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 22, 2020

Even a racist clock… https://t.co/QVdiysWs60 — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) October 22, 2020

Oh God, please don’t do this again, I don’t like agreeing with you. — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺💚🐟🌍🕯#FBPE #ElectoralReform (@Beany_1) October 22, 2020

Oh dear, my government is now more far right than Nigel Farage. Thankfully, I don't think anyone has noticed. https://t.co/uWu2RgP5fw — Boris Johnson #StayAlertControlTheVirus ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@GetBrexit_Done) October 22, 2020

To conclude …

This Boris Johnson govt has now achieved something truly special… …it’s making Nigel Farage look like a less right wing, voice of reason. You have to be one special kind of govt to achieve that.. https://t.co/0iuk9tDinb — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) October 22, 2020

