The only 5 reactions you need to Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s answer to child food poverty

As you will probably have learnt by now, parliament voted down Labour’s attempt to get food vouchers for the poorest children, so that they wouldn’t go hungry during school holidays.

There was an understandable outcry on Twitter, with thousands of condemnations of the decision.

Channel 4 News’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy had this suggestion.

We certainly wouldn’t want to discourage anyone from giving to charity, but people did spot a few flaws with the plan.

These five responses have it covered.

1.

Krish, this is kind of what we ALL pay our taxes for mate. It shouldn't be down to charities to step in where the state has deliberately deprived. https://t.co/wMq020tu7V — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) October 22, 2020

2.

One obvious problem with this is the huge number of people expressing concern are themselves desperately treading water at or near the borderline. https://t.co/1yyX4IpRpF — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) October 22, 2020

3.

If only there was some kind of system where everyone put in money proportionate to what they earn, and then that money could be spent on things the public need. We could call it “tax”! https://t.co/Kh5kiAKxwr — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) October 22, 2020

4.

Are you taking the piss? I pay my tax money expecting it to go to hungry children and not £1.5 million salaries of Test & Trace consultants or MPs pay rises. The welfare system isn’t a charity, just like the NHS isn’t a charity. https://t.co/seUdRro5xf — Aleesha Khaliq (@a_leesha1) October 22, 2020

5.

I wonder how many children’s meals could be paid for with a £108m PPE contract? https://t.co/2eAV69TJ6m — Guy Dorrell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇭🇷 (@GuyDorrellEsq) October 22, 2020

In conclusion:

This is what it looks like when journalists hold the public rather than those in power to account https://t.co/5GK5OzAl1i — Spooky 'Client Journalism' Expert (@ClientJournoExp) October 22, 2020

