‘Accompanist didn’t show up so she played the piano and flute at the same time’

This clip of a woman playing the piano and flute parts of a piece of music both at the same time was popular a couple of years ago and has just gone viral on Reddit all over again because, well, watch.

When you end up doing the group project by yourself pic.twitter.com/YzV0mgitCw — Kirsten Benke (@Benksterr) October 31, 2018

‘When you can’t rely on others so you play the flute and piano at the same time,’ said Redditor lemonlineberry who shared the clip.

While no-one suggested it was anything other than very impressive, some people suggested it had to have been rehearsed rather than a spur of the moment thing.

‘No less impressive, but she absolutely rehearsed this.’ FatherJohnMeesty ‘Yes definitely. still an amazing achievement but the story behind it had to have been just for show. either that or she’s practiced playing flute and piano at the same time before.’ HotColor ‘I play flute and piano, and I write music. Just want to point out there aren’t many songs that you could physically play one handed on flute. There are more on piano (and she’s only doing chord accompaniment), but you couldn’t take any random song and do this, no matter how good you are. (E: still impressive but definitely rehearsed.)’ LillyPip

Still, we’d like to be able to play either one of them half as well as she does.