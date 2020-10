‘The piece of paper that is frozen to the back of my fridge looks like a wiener dog,’ says nighteeeeey over on Reddit.

They’re not wrong, you know.

‘You can never remove it. It’s an art installation.’ Zombieteam ‘I actually studied art :D’ nighteeeeey ‘It’s indeed a very cool art installation.’ bloodspeed

READ MORE

People enjoyed Netflix’s takedown of the guy who slagged off their movie selection

Source Reddit u/nighteeeeey