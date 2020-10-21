This toddler raised her mum’s TikTok video to high comedy by stealing the phone

When TikToker @kalynnbrianna was just getting ready to unleash her smooth moves on the world, dancing with a friend, her young daughter raised the video to new comedic levels by stealing the phone.

Watch what happened.

Twitter recognised gold when it saw it, boosting the video’s views to over seven million in less than 48 hours.

I've watched this so many times 😅 https://t.co/nhxBZ9Nx71 — MarkeiAAARGH! 👻 McCarty (@markeiamccarty) October 20, 2020

More babies stealing phones please. https://t.co/5d2n5eTiAN — Sami Schalk (@DrSamiSchalk) October 20, 2020

Toddlers legit think they can outrun you 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vXnSorhCbG — Patty Grace (@Patty__Grace) October 19, 2020

Thee Gleaux Baby shared this inarguable truth.

Nobody runs faster than a baby who has something they not supposed to https://t.co/LnDZl8bLMN — ⚜Thee Gleaux Baby⚜ (@whatJuicyJaySay) October 19, 2020

Source @kalynnbrianna Image Screengrab