This toddler raised her mum’s TikTok video to high comedy by stealing the phone
When TikToker @kalynnbrianna was just getting ready to unleash her smooth moves on the world, dancing with a friend, her young daughter raised the video to new comedic levels by stealing the phone.
Watch what happened.
@kalynnbrianna
we were just trying to be great ##fyp
Twitter recognised gold when it saw it, boosting the video’s views to over seven million in less than 48 hours.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wmqgLbVBUz
— ✨ℰℒUЅℐᏉℰ 👑⚡️ℂℋᎯℕᏆℰUℛ✨ (@jfair9) October 19, 2020
I've watched this so many times 😅 https://t.co/nhxBZ9Nx71
— MarkeiAAARGH! 👻 McCarty (@markeiamccarty) October 20, 2020
More babies stealing phones please. https://t.co/5d2n5eTiAN
— Sami Schalk (@DrSamiSchalk) October 20, 2020
Toddlers legit think they can outrun you 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vXnSorhCbG
— Patty Grace (@Patty__Grace) October 19, 2020
Thee Gleaux Baby shared this inarguable truth.
Nobody runs faster than a baby who has something they not supposed to https://t.co/LnDZl8bLMN
— ⚜Thee Gleaux Baby⚜ (@whatJuicyJaySay) October 19, 2020
