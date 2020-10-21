This toddler raised her mum’s TikTok video to high comedy by stealing the phone

When TikToker @kalynnbrianna was just getting ready to unleash her smooth moves on the world, dancing with a friend, her young daughter raised the video to new comedic levels by stealing the phone.

Watch what happened.

@kalynnbrianna

we were just trying to be great ##fyp

♬ original sound – Loren gray

Twitter recognised gold when it saw it, boosting the video’s views to over seven million in less than 48 hours.

Thee Gleaux Baby shared this inarguable truth.

READ MORE

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. hilariously shows why you shouldn’t swear near toddlers

Source @kalynnbrianna Image Screengrab