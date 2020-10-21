This heart-stopping near miss road rescue is an emotional ride and a half

An action-packed one minute that went viral and reduced us to jelly, if we’re being entirely honest with you.

You don’t need to understand the language to know they are showing kindness. 😊 pic.twitter.com/enKxZC49Ct — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 18, 2020

So many questions but one happy ending, by the looks of it.

No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. https://t.co/VU5Wmh4rKZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 20, 2020

He’s saying he’d take it….but he’s allergic 😂 — 🦅Jack Hawkins 🦅 (@BoulderHawk) October 19, 2020

I'm counting the days until this election is over so I can try to ignore politics & go back to tweeting show-biz trivia, toddlers laughing & heartwarming animal-rescue videos like this one.#TwoWeeksToGo https://t.co/0u38qawvfT — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 20, 2020

I think the guy in the car takes the cat because the motorcycle dude is allergic, if I remember correctly. — Bipartiss Solucius (@BSolucius) October 19, 2020

Best tweet you'll see today. https://t.co/IkY6UgipLD — Dave Cokin (@davecokin) October 19, 2020

In short …

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_