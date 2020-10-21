Heathrow has just started offering £80 coronavirus tests – 5 spectacularly underwhelmed responses

Heathrow Airport is the first in the UK to make tests available for passengers going abroad.

The tests, which are £80 each, are not compulsory and will only be offered to travellers heading to Hong Kong – which requires a recent negative test before entry

The results are delivered within an hour, making them a more convenient option than other methods.

The BBC shared the news.

Covid-19: First UK airport coronavirus testing begins https://t.co/l24uOPGXbk — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 19, 2020

It’s fair to say that Twitter was somewhat underwhelmed.

These five reactions have it covered.

1.

We think that doing this now is the best way to prevent the virus reaching the UK eight months ago.#CovidUK https://t.co/kVLGcw8Jve — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 20, 2020

2.

Just in time, I hear there’s a virus going around in Wuhan https://t.co/4SGKRmC7Aw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 20, 2020

3.

I get why comedy is our export, because we're literally a huge joke. https://t.co/Ys0WoV0pkB — my sexuality is dan levy's spooky eyebrows (@SaimaFerdows) October 20, 2020

4.

Just broke my neck doin' a double take between this and my calendar. https://t.co/c4cbsEKlCn — DRACULA DRACULA DRACULA (@NightmareModeGo) October 20, 2020

5.

The uk goverment is the internet explorer of government. https://t.co/2fPGJjJKzv — Duffeh | 3.5% 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Duffeh_Leeds) October 20, 2020

Editor David Moore had this beautifully sarcastic addition.

*phew* imagine if we'd not got to it in time https://t.co/CipomeiMzR — David MooahahaHAHAHAHAHA! (@dtmooreeditor) October 20, 2020

That was quite the near miss.

