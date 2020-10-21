The government has forced Manchester into Tier 3 without adequate support – 14 scathing condemnations

After the deadline of noon on Tuesday came and went without politicians reaching an agreement, Greater Manchester was put on notice of falling under Tier 3 rules without an economic package.

Manchester negotiators had been holding out for £65m, down from £90m, but the government had refused to offer more than £60m.

Ultimately, the economic element was withdrawn, leaving just £22m – based on £8 per head – to aid with Test and Trace.

The region’s Mayor, Andy Burnham, learnt the news while on camera.

Mayor Burnham, dubbed The King of the North, fielded this accusation of playing politics over £5m.

He couldn’t hide his anger at the devastating turn of events.

The government’s treatment of the region could have repercussions for them when the formerly Red Wall next casts its vote.

There was an enormous amount of support for Manchester on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2