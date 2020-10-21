The government has forced Manchester into Tier 3 without adequate support – 14 scathing condemnations

After the deadline of noon on Tuesday came and went without politicians reaching an agreement, Greater Manchester was put on notice of falling under Tier 3 rules without an economic package.

Manchester negotiators had been holding out for £65m, down from £90m, but the government had refused to offer more than £60m.

Ultimately, the economic element was withdrawn, leaving just £22m – based on £8 per head – to aid with Test and Trace.

The region’s Mayor, Andy Burnham, learnt the news while on camera.

I thought the most statesmanlike and diplomatic approach would be to let Andy Burnham find out he's only getting £22m for Manchester live on air from the media.#DailyBriefing #KingOfTheNorth pic.twitter.com/11LsLpeoUI — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 20, 2020

Mayor Burnham, dubbed The King of the North, fielded this accusation of playing politics over £5m.

Great answer. The question – I think from Nick Robinson – suggested haggling over £5m was ‘showboating’ over a ‘relatively small amount of money’. This is what Burnham said: pic.twitter.com/MIQkbyIy23 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 20, 2020

He couldn’t hide his anger at the devastating turn of events.

Andy Burnham absolutely letting rip at the government for withholding the support Manchester needs… looking like the Clark Kent of Stockport. #ManchesterLockdown @AndyBurnhamGM pic.twitter.com/zEpj3c4ygW — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) October 20, 2020

The government’s treatment of the region could have repercussions for them when the formerly Red Wall next casts its vote.

It's not Andy Burnham they've humiliated, it's themselves. It's not Andy Burnham they've insulted, it's the people of Greater Manchester. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 20, 2020

There was an enormous amount of support for Manchester on Twitter.

1.

Tories in September: "We are all in this together" Tories in October: "fuck Manchester in particular" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 20, 2020

2.

PPE from a tiny company that specialise in killing rats:

Have 106 million pounds Test and trace that's run on Microsoft fucking Excel:

Have 10 Billion pounds Turning our passports blue:

No amount of money is too big Supporting the north:

We’re not made of money — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 20, 2020

3.

FUN FACT. The Manchester deal failed because the government wasn't prepared to pay another £5m to help people survive, or 0.042% of the £12bn they/ve spent on the failed Test and Trace. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 20, 2020

4.

How much is Dido Harding being paid exactly? Like the folks of Manchester is it £8 — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) October 20, 2020

5.

BREAKING: Government insists Manchester’s £22 million support package is actually very generous, as that sort of money could run a failed test and trace system for over 14 minutes. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 20, 2020

6.