This German MEP’s takedown of Boris Johnson is simply brutal

We hadn’t heard of German MEP Theresa Reintke until today but she’s just gone vial with this scathing attack on Boris Johnson.

With the UK’s Brexit negotiations going nowhere fast, Reintke presumably thought it was time to tell it exactly like it is in the European Parliament. And it’s quite the watch.

Oof.

Not everyone was happy though.

Source @LBC