People can’t get enough of Donald Trump’s comedy sad face after an interview gone wrong – 9 favourite takedowns

Donald Trump’s done an interview with Lesley Stahl for CBS’s 60 Minutes programme and it doesn’t look like it went entirely well for the so-called president.

We only say this because he later tweeted this.

And this is what he looked like, after cutting short the CBS encounter.

Trump’s comedy sad face went viral and these are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

14.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Trump later tried to shame interviewer Lesley Stahl for not wearing a mask although, if she’d been wearing one, we couldn’t have seen how delighted she looks with how it went.

The interview is scheduled to go out on CBS on Sunday night.

READ MORE

These rival politicians went viral with this joint ad because they’re actually nice to each other

Source @therecount