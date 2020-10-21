People can’t get enough of Donald Trump’s comedy sad face after an interview gone wrong – 9 favourite takedowns

Donald Trump’s done an interview with Lesley Stahl for CBS’s 60 Minutes programme and it doesn’t look like it went entirely well for the so-called president.

We only say this because he later tweeted this.

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

And this is what he looked like, after cutting short the CBS encounter.

Following his "60 Minutes" interview, Trump did not smile to greet cheering supporters as he departed the White House. pic.twitter.com/1WlcRzdqax — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2020

Trump’s comedy sad face went viral and these are our favourite things people said about it.

OMG he is *literally* pouting. What did Lesley Stahl do to him? LOLOL I can't wait to see it. https://t.co/2ycYquglQe — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 20, 2020

This is the look of a defeated man who knows he just blew it. https://t.co/eh3hYCdR20 — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 20, 2020

Western cultural institution known as “Walk of Shame,” previously thought to occur only between midnight and 6am, can take place during daylight hours, latest data show. https://t.co/xZOUR3iVaD — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) October 21, 2020

he looks like he's going to cry lmao https://t.co/6PFMuUfCt9 — Haunted by…Carole Booskin??? (@lib_crusher) October 20, 2020

I call this the “agony of defeat” walk… He knows it’s all crashing down. https://t.co/l56ZrxI6BS — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) October 21, 2020

Not trying to be dramatic here but this is genuinely the saddest he’s ever looked. https://t.co/FNPn2qZBI2 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 20, 2020

that is one defeated motherfucker https://t.co/GikwSJvewB — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 20, 2020

Trump later tried to shame interviewer Lesley Stahl for not wearing a mask although, if she’d been wearing one, we couldn’t have seen how delighted she looks with how it went.

Ms. Stahl is looking pretty pleased with how the interview went https://t.co/IqHPgLk22d — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 20, 2020

The interview is scheduled to go out on CBS on Sunday night.

