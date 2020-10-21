A Tory MP said Marcus Rashford has more power than he does – only 5 responses you need

Pressure is mounting on the government to do yet another U-turn and support families entitled to free school meals through the holidays in England.

Footballer Marcus Rashford is leading the campaign for the government to tackle food poverty among children.

Paying close attention to the Commons today and to those who are willing to turn a blind eye to the needs of our most vulnerable children, 2.2M of them who currently qualify for Free School Meals. 42% newly registered. Not to mention the 1.5M children who currently don’t qualify. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 21, 2020

Conservative MP Steve Baker – he used to be big in Brexit – went on Twitter to say Rashford was wrong to say the government was turning a blind eye.

No one will be turning a blind eye and it is wrong to suggest anyone would. Not destroying the currency with excessive QE is also one of our duties. https://t.co/EeDp1x3d85 — Steve Baker MP (@SteveBakerHW) October 21, 2020

Rashford asked him why he wasn’t allowing people to respond and have a conversation.

At least turn on your comments and let me respond Steve. I very much welcome conversation on this. https://t.co/ly329QWMOp — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 21, 2020

To which Baker said this.

You have 3.4M followers Marcus, to my 96K. The power is yours here. Everyone knows feeding hungry children is a top priority. I’d like to see UC boosted. But if the economy and currency collapse, the poor will be devastated. Alleging a blind eye is just wrong. — Steve Baker MP (@SteveBakerHW) October 21, 2020

A blind eye and a deaf ear. And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.

Give it a rest, Steve. You're a Member of Parliament in the governing party. Don't moan about your lack of influence. What is wrong is pretending the economy will collapse if we feed hungry children. https://t.co/poPMMnuLBy — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 21, 2020

You are an elected member of parliament you buffoon. — The Ghost: BOOson SexHAUNT (@Brainmage) October 21, 2020

Delighted to learn I almost have more power than my MP. https://t.co/JmfeqWv169 — Alan White (@aljwhite) October 21, 2020

I missed the part where footballers can vote in parliament today https://t.co/eEyOKxQCpR — Ian Ford (@ij_ford) October 21, 2020

I'm really glad that critical theory is being banned from schools, so that we understand that power relations is actually just about who has more twitter followers https://t.co/HNwp1B0Sb6 — hk (@HKesvani) October 21, 2020

To conclude …

You just wasted 13 billion on track and trace and now you want to argue a few million quid for some kids to eat over Xmas is going to collapse the currency and the economy. Frankly Sir, this notion is laughable. — Together we will beat it (@Lollingenclave) October 21, 2020

And this.

Increasingly common confusion here between 'Power' and 'Reach'. Still, if the govt ensures that hungry children are fed at Christmas, it will be true that Marcus has the power here. If they are not, I think we will have to agree that the power lies with Steve and his colleagues. https://t.co/WoV1nnjMdW — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) October 21, 2020

Or if you like it particularly brutal.

‘The power is yours here’. He’s not the one who gets to vote in Parliament about whether to let underprivileged children go hungry, you pointless waste of skin. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 21, 2020

READ MORE

This Tube ‘update board’ nails what people think about Manchester and Boris Johnson right now