A Tory MP said Marcus Rashford has more power than he does – only 5 responses you need

Pressure is mounting on the government to do yet another U-turn and support families entitled to free school meals through the holidays in England.

Footballer Marcus Rashford is leading the campaign for the government to tackle food poverty among children.

Conservative MP Steve Baker – he used to be big in Brexit – went on Twitter to say Rashford was wrong to say the government was turning a blind eye.

Rashford asked him why he wasn’t allowing people to respond and have a conversation.

To which Baker said this.

A blind eye and a deaf ear. And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.

To conclude …

And this.

Or if you like it particularly brutal.

READ MORE

This Tube ‘update board’ nails what people think about Manchester and Boris Johnson right now