Worried about another lockdown? Go to ITIER

As Manchester struggles to get a better deal or risk being forced into Tier 3 without adequate support, there can’t be many in England wondering whether they’ll be going back into lockdown, along with Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

Perhaps its time to stock up on some essentials, but not toilet rolls, flour and pasta – oh no – Munya Chawawa has much better stuff than that, and it’s all available from ITIER.

Stock up before lockdown with the brand new supermarket – ITIER. 🛍🍎#LondonLockdown #Tiers pic.twitter.com/d6CpXcsnpF — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) October 15, 2020

Everybody needs their own Door Mat Hancock with its realistic wasteman print.

Here’s how people have responded to Munya’s brilliant sketch.

Nah man this guy is ELITE 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DFPN1mT7kh — JJ Bola (@JJ_Bola) October 15, 2020

Bloody genius 🙌🏾🙌🏾 ITIER 👌🏾👌🏾🤣🤣🤣 — Black Selenium (@Yananiso) October 17, 2020

Just this –

Times are hard for comedians. He should seriously consider selling that Door Mat Hancock as a side earner.

