Sped-up footage of astronauts on the Moon has gone viral again because it’s still hilarious
Space expert, writer and YouTuber, T.J. Cooney usually shares facts about the science of space exploration and how humankind is interacting with it, but he took a little time out to post something more light-hearted.
Sorry but watching astronauts sped up on the moon will never get old pic.twitter.com/9J9birPXWM
— TJ Cooney 🚀 (@TJ_Cooney) October 15, 2020
He’s not wrong. We’ve all seen it before, but we need a laugh so much these days that it went viral all over again.
this legit looks like a video of toddlers in dress up i am crying https://t.co/MPcLJcEcfE
— Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) October 16, 2020
A few people thought it might be better with sound.
I'm sorry I had to https://t.co/cr2CmcPEWD pic.twitter.com/rayjdUtstp
— wap rem x (@jackremmington) October 18, 2020
Here we go, much better… pic.twitter.com/ZIoxOQULJ8
— Randi Rabbit (@Randi_Rabbit) October 17, 2020
Okay I'm sorry I just… I felt that I had to do this https://t.co/O05tizp8K3 pic.twitter.com/iAkXoPyk0W
— mcc (@mcclure111) October 17, 2020
— glowboi ⌬ (@valencefoxxo) October 16, 2020
wait for it… https://t.co/3LTmdZ7p7X pic.twitter.com/Yph2r6KilC
— The Game Brass – NEW ALBUM OUT NOW! (@thegamebrass) October 17, 2020
Of course …there’s always a Thomas the Tank Engine one.
Here you go. pic.twitter.com/jmMk2LXfm9
— 🏴 Pete – Separatist Misfit (@fifelike) October 18, 2020
Inevitably, someone added Yakety Sax.
It’s better now pic.twitter.com/K6mKdaXQfw
— Tyler Livingston 🚯❗️ (@Ty_Liv) October 16, 2020
There was one obvious comparison to be made.
Glorious. They are basically tellytubbies. https://t.co/GFIPkIdXtw
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) October 17, 2020
READ MORE
This takedown of someone who asked if the moon landings were faked is out of this world
Source T.J. Cooney Image Screengrab