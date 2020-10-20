Sped-up footage of astronauts on the Moon has gone viral again because it’s still hilarious

Space expert, writer and YouTuber, T.J. Cooney usually shares facts about the science of space exploration and how humankind is interacting with it, but he took a little time out to post something more light-hearted.

Sorry but watching astronauts sped up on the moon will never get old pic.twitter.com/9J9birPXWM — TJ Cooney 🚀 (@TJ_Cooney) October 15, 2020

He’s not wrong. We’ve all seen it before, but we need a laugh so much these days that it went viral all over again.

this legit looks like a video of toddlers in dress up i am crying https://t.co/MPcLJcEcfE — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) October 16, 2020

A few people thought it might be better with sound.

Here we go, much better… pic.twitter.com/ZIoxOQULJ8 — Randi Rabbit (@Randi_Rabbit) October 17, 2020

Okay I'm sorry I just… I felt that I had to do this https://t.co/O05tizp8K3 pic.twitter.com/iAkXoPyk0W — mcc (@mcclure111) October 17, 2020

wait for it… https://t.co/3LTmdZ7p7X pic.twitter.com/Yph2r6KilC — The Game Brass – NEW ALBUM OUT NOW! (@thegamebrass) October 17, 2020

Of course …there’s always a Thomas the Tank Engine one.

Here you go. pic.twitter.com/jmMk2LXfm9 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Pete – Separatist Misfit (@fifelike) October 18, 2020

Inevitably, someone added Yakety Sax.

There was one obvious comparison to be made.

Glorious. They are basically tellytubbies. https://t.co/GFIPkIdXtw — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) October 17, 2020

via Gfycat

