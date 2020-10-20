Sped-up footage of astronauts on the Moon has gone viral again because it’s still hilarious

Space expert, writer and YouTuber, T.J. Cooney usually shares facts about the science of space exploration and how humankind is interacting with it, but he took a little time out to post something more light-hearted.

He’s not wrong. We’ve all seen it before, but we need a laugh so much these days that it went viral all over again.

A few people thought it might be better with sound.

Of course …there’s always a Thomas the Tank Engine one.

Inevitably, someone added Yakety Sax.

There was one obvious comparison to be made.

via Gfycat

Source T.J. Cooney Image Screengrab