People have been sharing fake scary movie facts – 18 spooktacular suggestions
With Halloween on the horizon, albeit a socially distanced one with – hopefully – no kids knocking on the door demanding sweets with menaces, people’s thoughts have been turning towards the scarier things in life.
The Hashtag Roundup account, which *clears throat* rounds up hashtags set Twitter this challenge:
As always, tweeters stepped up. These were the best we spotted, but go and look at the hashtag in case we missed any gems.
1.
She wasn't possessed, it was a 'mild flu'#FakeScaryMovieFacts pic.twitter.com/rZTSBZp8sk
— Jeff Dwoskin Says Wear A Mask (@bigmacher) October 18, 2020
2.
The shark in Jaws was, in fact, a female dolphin with anger management issues named Karen #FakeScaryMovieFacts pic.twitter.com/QlzJTX0bGy
— Medic Dave (@DavidLo27560362) October 18, 2020
3.
The white noise in Poltergeist was the birth of Fox News#FakeScaryMovieFacts pic.twitter.com/APQUDdsi5t
— Triple C (@triplec50) October 18, 2020
4.
The Bates Motel is owned by The Trump Organization pic.twitter.com/qxmyYxKosi
— ⚔🏰 Born On Nars🏰 ⚔ (@agriegelis1975) October 18, 2020
5.
The Exorcist was originally called the ExorSith #FakeScaryMovieFacts pic.twitter.com/lYmIh8MrZu
— Ziggy (@mrjafri) October 18, 2020
6.
Poltergeist is about possessed chicken. #FakeScaryMovieFacts
— Sheepy Shoulders (@josh_ill_us) October 18, 2020
7.
#FakeScaryMovieFacts The Jigsaw killer puppet was a disgruntled former Muppets Show cast member pic.twitter.com/c3SmCbAZWC
— Katalina St. Yves (@KatalinaMelody) October 18, 2020
8.
Everyone that had a Betamax survived! pic.twitter.com/08dzolAMfp
— Thomas Brooks (@ThomasBrooks007) October 18, 2020
9.
All horror movies are intended to teach a lesson about morality. For example, Jaws teaches us about the sin of 'being delicious.' #FakeScaryMovieFacts
— Sentient Bunny Suit🐰 (@SentientSuit) October 18, 2020