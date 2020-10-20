People have been sharing fake scary movie facts – 18 spooktacular suggestions

With Halloween on the horizon, albeit a socially distanced one with – hopefully – no kids knocking on the door demanding sweets with menaces, people’s thoughts have been turning towards the scarier things in life.

The Hashtag Roundup account, which *clears throat* rounds up hashtags set Twitter this challenge:

As always, tweeters stepped up. These were the best we spotted, but go and look at the hashtag in case we missed any gems.

1.

She wasn't possessed, it was a 'mild flu'#FakeScaryMovieFacts pic.twitter.com/rZTSBZp8sk — Jeff Dwoskin Says Wear A Mask (@bigmacher) October 18, 2020

2.

The shark in Jaws was, in fact, a female dolphin with anger management issues named Karen #FakeScaryMovieFacts pic.twitter.com/QlzJTX0bGy — Medic Dave (@DavidLo27560362) October 18, 2020

3.

The white noise in Poltergeist was the birth of Fox News#FakeScaryMovieFacts pic.twitter.com/APQUDdsi5t — Triple C (@triplec50) October 18, 2020

4.

#FakeScaryMovieFacts The Bates Motel is owned by The Trump Organization pic.twitter.com/qxmyYxKosi — ⚔🏰 Born On Nars🏰 ⚔ (@agriegelis1975) October 18, 2020

5.

The Exorcist was originally called the ExorSith #FakeScaryMovieFacts pic.twitter.com/lYmIh8MrZu — Ziggy (@mrjafri) October 18, 2020

6.

Poltergeist is about possessed chicken. #FakeScaryMovieFacts — Sheepy Shoulders (@josh_ill_us) October 18, 2020

7.

#FakeScaryMovieFacts The Jigsaw killer puppet was a disgruntled former Muppets Show cast member pic.twitter.com/c3SmCbAZWC — Katalina St. Yves (@KatalinaMelody) October 18, 2020

8.

9.