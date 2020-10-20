‘Don’t reference a movie to its director’

Director Lilly Wachowski’s dual takedown of Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump is one that echoes down the ages and has just gone viral on Reddit all over again.

And just in case, like this person, if you’re in any doubt what’s going on …

‘I’m confused. Maybe it’s because I’m not American but I don’t understand what Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump are talking about 😅’ 0day00

‘Taking the red pill is a reference from the movie The Matrix, where one character is told he can take the blue pill and stay in ignorance, or take the red pill, wake up, and see the world as it truly is.

Nowadays people use it as a phrase of “wake up, don’t be a sheep” etc.

‘One of the directors of The Matrix is Lilly Wachowski, who is a trans woman. She is upset about her reference being used by people who hate her existence, and also incorrectly I’m assuming.’ Otherwise-Paramedic5

Source @lilly_wachowski Reddit u/Drax343