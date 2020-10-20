The 5 funniest things people said about Donald Trump Jr. crying about his social media stats

Donald Snr. clearly isn’t the only member of the Trump family who feels victimised by social media platforms.

On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to imply his posts were being limited by the platform, as opposed to just being unpopular.

He added this caption:

“In IG jail. Watching my post get about 20% of what they were getting last week so if you want turn on post notifications that way maybe you’ll at least see my stuff.”

It wasn’t just Instagram coming under suspicion.

The clip found its way to Twitter, where it got all the attention he appeared to be craving.

Political website, The Recount, shared some of the premium content that people could miss if Donald Jr.’s posts were to be supressed.

Well, wouldn’t that be a tragedy.

