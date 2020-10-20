The 5 funniest things people said about Donald Trump Jr. crying about his social media stats

Donald Snr. clearly isn’t the only member of the Trump family who feels victimised by social media platforms.

On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to imply his posts were being limited by the platform, as opposed to just being unpopular.

He added this caption:

“In IG jail. Watching my post get about 20% of what they were getting last week so if you want turn on post notifications that way maybe you’ll at least see my stuff.”

It wasn’t just Instagram coming under suspicion.

Twitter has been throttling my reach and I’m getting 1/3 the amount of RTs I would normally get. Instagram is doing the same & worse for the last few days. I guess they don’t want the truth about the Biden crime family out there and they will cover for them at all costs. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 18, 2020

The clip found its way to Twitter, where it got all the attention he appeared to be craving.

“Just watching my algorithms get crushed” pic.twitter.com/X8p2UyaOKV — Jesselyn Cook (@JessReports) October 19, 2020

1.

I can’t get past how terrible this video is. It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. And Don Jr’s theory is it isn’t spreading around the internet like wildfire because of a conspiracy. I think there’s a more simple explanation! pic.twitter.com/UGBjEA1iOi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020

2.

I know your grandma is in the hospital with COVID-19 and you just lost your job and your kids are learning remotely because there is an outbreak at their school and you don't know how you are going to pay your mortgage next month, but let's take a moment to mourn Jr's algorithms. https://t.co/rxzWecd6vK — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) October 19, 2020

3.

I am proud to say I never went through this phase as a teenager. https://t.co/4IszwVdKyf — 🌊 Jumpsuits For Trumpsuits 🌊🆘 (@JumptyTrumpty) October 19, 2020

4.

I'm not putting the sound on, even though it looks like he's talking to his peen, because I am 💯 positive the real thing is either that, or worse than that. https://t.co/rDjy6RT9yC — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 19, 2020

5.

me when I make a great post but it doesn't get enough favs https://t.co/DXxx5GrUBt — Double Nicholas on the Dime (@1000000horses) October 19, 2020

Political website, The Recount, shared some of the premium content that people could miss if Donald Jr.’s posts were to be supressed.

Donald Trump Jr. complains about his Instagram stats: "Just watching my algorithms get crushed." pic.twitter.com/OymRIiqJDh — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020

Well, wouldn’t that be a tragedy.

The best part of this video is the sadness you can see in Don Jr.‘s face because not enough people are seeing his Minion memes. pic.twitter.com/OMBS3ATZFY — Jason Gore (@sonicdork) October 19, 2020

