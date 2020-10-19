“Wear a Mask” is the fabulous Beauty and the Beast parody you didn’t even know you needed

The importance of wearing a mask has never been delivered in such a fabulous format as in this brilliant Beauty and the Beast parody.

It’s an earworm we’re very happy to have.

Written and performed by actor and singer Noah Lindquist, more than ably accompanied by fellow actor and singer Ashley Young, the song has taken the internet by storm and has probably already popped up across your social media platforms, including Twitter.

Thanks to Noah Lindquist and Ashley Young for this masterpiece!

WEAR A MASK! 😷#coronavirus #BeautyAndTheBeast pic.twitter.com/IfJREyv7Ro — Oliver Schäfer (@OlisTweets) October 16, 2020

This is a better update than the live action remake. Don’t @ me. pic.twitter.com/z2IZcyulNn — Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) October 18, 2020

For all you mask debaters out there. I said "mask – debaters" Karen. https://t.co/pyuyLLT6w8 — RevDaniel (@RevDaniel) October 18, 2020

Disney voice artist and Tony Award winner, Lea Salonga, had this high praise.

Because it bears repeating …

You can also find Noah on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

READ MORE

There’s a very important message in this catchy and NSFW song

Source Noah Lindquist Image Screengrab