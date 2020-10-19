Brits were fuming at what an American said about the UK and salads – the 9 funniest reactions

Like most countries, the UK is happy to line up to say how terrible things are – the state of the government, the weather, the price of Freddos …blah, blah, blah, but woe betide any outsider who says anything negative.

One American caused mayhem on Twitter with this question.

i’m a ask this now cause they’re all asleep but has anyone ever heard of a british person eating a salad? — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) October 16, 2020

Other Americans clearly had their doubts.

they do not i was vegan there and it was hard as fucj — charli xbox series x (@hellakyra) October 16, 2020

I once searched three stores for salad dressing in london and one of the clerks even went “what’s that?” — ebony-renee (@ebonyreneebaker) October 17, 2020

This anecdote was a head scratcher.

“Aunt and Uncle wanted salad when we were in London. Restaurant had no clue what they asked for. Gave them a plate of sliced veggies.“

It begged the question “What counts as a salad in the USA?” ‘Lettuce’ see what people said.

Oh fuck you man. I’ve seen the shit you animals over there call salad. Get a boner paying $40 a lunch for a tub of mayonnaise with burnt sprouts floating in it — Oobah Butler (@Oobahs) October 16, 2020

This is what Americans call saladhttps://t.co/5fsWK5ec6e pic.twitter.com/U95oGW4Sgs — #BLM ✊🏻 Sebastian 😷 Peitsch 🌈 (@SPeitsch) October 17, 2020

American salad pic.twitter.com/UwaAwaYoXQ — Andrew (Formerly Andrew Draws Puns) (@andrew_the_pom) October 17, 2020

It turns out that the issue here is that Americans think "a salad" is half a chicken covered in salad dressing, rather than a bit of cucumber, lettuce and tomato on the side https://t.co/pkBzQgAoK8 — John B(ooo! Spoooky! 👻🎃) (@johnb78) October 17, 2020

Some Brits held up a mirror to US standards, while others played along with the low-key diss.

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

yes, however our salads typically do not contain whipped cream, jelly or marshmallows so I can see how you might think we don't https://t.co/hcBm8FVBgm — curséd pumpkin spice latte (@stavvers) October 17, 2020

2.

yes, he was a clerk of Camberwell in 1480. We tell the tale of Simon Salad-Eater every Candlemas as a warning https://t.co/GYIEQv1pKD — Adrian Bott (@Cavalorn) October 17, 2020

3.