This interviewer demonstrating how to cut through political BS is a thing of beauty

Watch as Newshub’s political editor, Tova O’Brien, demonstrates just how a political interview should be done.

The unfortunate former MP on the skewer is Jami-Lee Ross, founder of right-wing party Advance NZ, which was firmly trounced in the New Zealand election by Jacinda Ardern‘s Labour Party.

Buckle up – it’s quite a ride.

This …

The former National Party politician had effectively left the Tories to form UKIP – and he clearly paid the price.

These reactions say what the rest of us were thinking.

New Zealand comedian, James Roque summed it up perfectly.

Source Newshub Image Screengrab