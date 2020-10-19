This interviewer demonstrating how to cut through political BS is a thing of beauty
Watch as Newshub’s political editor, Tova O’Brien, demonstrates just how a political interview should be done.
The unfortunate former MP on the skewer is Jami-Lee Ross, founder of right-wing party Advance NZ, which was firmly trounced in the New Zealand election by Jacinda Ardern‘s Labour Party.
Buckle up – it’s quite a ride.
Jami-Lee Ross is out of Parliament after Saturday's election results https://t.co/lRo0eSIiSS The Advance NZ co-leader joined @TovaOBrien on @NewshubNationNZ and was asked if he has any regrets – see the full interview unfold. #Decision20 pic.twitter.com/jIkSnFeWyz
— Newshub (@NewshubNZ) October 17, 2020
This …
One of the most amazingly savage interviews you'll ever watch. She has no chill whatsoever. It's like watching someone's anxiety dream pic.twitter.com/ceCAyiTM3g
— Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 18, 2020
The former National Party politician had effectively left the Tories to form UKIP – and he clearly paid the price.
These reactions say what the rest of us were thinking.
Yes hello is that the police I need to report a murder. pic.twitter.com/Anc7rF7fdp
— Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) October 18, 2020
We could do with more like her taking apart the liars and charlatans in charge of Covid and Brexit. https://t.co/tgeXfIXDCq
— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 18, 2020
Holy shit. Can we borrow her here in the U.S.? pic.twitter.com/iw1sjR0Enu
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 18, 2020
This is how to handle a political interview with a die-hard disinformation peddler. https://t.co/bt8DU8jJ9Z
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) October 18, 2020
I wish a British journalist had interviewed Farage like this. https://t.co/6Q8Neqd93W
— Mike Shallcross (@Mikey_Health) October 18, 2020
New Zealand comedian, James Roque summed it up perfectly.
Tova O'Brien: hey, do u guys wanna see a dead body? https://t.co/Kf9pttAtgP
— James Roque (@jamesroque) October 18, 2020
READ MORE
This interviewer took none of Donald Trump’s BS and it’s an astonishing watch
Source Newshub Image Screengrab