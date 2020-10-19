This interviewer demonstrating how to cut through political BS is a thing of beauty

Watch as Newshub’s political editor, Tova O’Brien, demonstrates just how a political interview should be done.

The unfortunate former MP on the skewer is Jami-Lee Ross, founder of right-wing party Advance NZ, which was firmly trounced in the New Zealand election by Jacinda Ardern‘s Labour Party.

Buckle up – it’s quite a ride.

Jami-Lee Ross is out of Parliament after Saturday's election results https://t.co/lRo0eSIiSS The Advance NZ co-leader joined @TovaOBrien on @NewshubNationNZ and was asked if he has any regrets – see the full interview unfold. #Decision20 pic.twitter.com/jIkSnFeWyz — Newshub (@NewshubNZ) October 17, 2020

This …

One of the most amazingly savage interviews you'll ever watch. She has no chill whatsoever. It's like watching someone's anxiety dream pic.twitter.com/ceCAyiTM3g — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 18, 2020

The former National Party politician had effectively left the Tories to form UKIP – and he clearly paid the price.

These reactions say what the rest of us were thinking.

Yes hello is that the police I need to report a murder. pic.twitter.com/Anc7rF7fdp — Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) October 18, 2020

We could do with more like her taking apart the liars and charlatans in charge of Covid and Brexit. https://t.co/tgeXfIXDCq — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 18, 2020

Holy shit. Can we borrow her here in the U.S.? pic.twitter.com/iw1sjR0Enu — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 18, 2020

This is how to handle a political interview with a die-hard disinformation peddler. https://t.co/bt8DU8jJ9Z — Grant Stern (@grantstern) October 18, 2020

I wish a British journalist had interviewed Farage like this. https://t.co/6Q8Neqd93W — Mike Shallcross (@Mikey_Health) October 18, 2020

New Zealand comedian, James Roque summed it up perfectly.

Tova O'Brien: hey, do u guys wanna see a dead body? https://t.co/Kf9pttAtgP — James Roque (@jamesroque) October 18, 2020

READ MORE

This interviewer took none of Donald Trump’s BS and it’s an astonishing watch

Source Newshub Image Screengrab