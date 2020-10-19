This prank went wildly viral on Reddit and does exactly what it says on the tin. Or jar, rather. A jar with the lid superglued down and, well, have a watch for yourself.

‘Super gluing a pickle jar lid and asking buff guys to open it,’ said TomNookTheCook who shared it on Reddit.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘Everyone wants to be a pickle jar hero.’ hazeleyedwolff ‘You can tell the last guy has never lost to a pickle jar and wasn’t going to start today.’ MLoyd64 ‘I like that they took the pickles to the beach just to mess with that one guy.’ meteorknife ‘The best plot twist would have been switching it with a jar not superglued and then having a child passing by open it.’ bunnyrut

And there was also this.



‘One time when I was a kid I thought it would be a hilariously brilliant idea to super glue the lid closed on my mom’s 20 oz Diet Coke bottle. A few minutes later I hear her in the other room gasping for air, fighting to get a breath. Turns out that I accidentally squirted some of the glue into her drink while I was trying to make a bead of glue around the edge of the bottle and apparently didn’t let it set long enough because she had no issues getting the cap off. ‘I think I almost killed my mom that day on accident and I have never felt so guilty in my life. Luckily she was able to cough it up and catch her breathe, but it was a scary couple of minutes that felt like an eternity. I know this is different, but take it from my experience. Be careful with these types of pranks.’ WellSouth

Source Reddit u/TomNookTheCook YouTube