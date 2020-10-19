An American food channel proudly shared the ‘tallest apple pie of all time’ and it got entirely the roasting it deserved

What in fresh hell is this?

Can we have a moment for the tallest apple pie of ALL TIME? 😱 This is insane, @TheBlueOwl! pic.twitter.com/PO3jbt0Pkw — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) October 17, 2020

If you’re thinking that it doesn’t look like any apple pie you’ve ever seen, then you’d be entirely right.

It was shared on Twitter by American cable channel, the Food Network, and at least there was one thing we could all agree on. It’s insane, all right.

Here are our favourite things people said about it.

This looks absolutely shit https://t.co/hG3w6L8ACz — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) October 18, 2020

I’ve eaten a lot of apple pie. I’ve made apple pie from scratch. That sir, is no apple pie. https://t.co/Ha9Ye8RZoc — Elon James White wears a Mask (@elonjames) October 18, 2020

Literally looks like a tower of shit https://t.co/plNp6b3uMQ — COVID Goth Li'l 🌳 listen to @onbeliefpod (@karengeier) October 18, 2020

If you think the outside is disappointing, I encourage you to take a second and watch the whole thing because it will blow your mind how good the inside doesn’t look https://t.co/jjMQWdcdMz — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) October 18, 2020

Y'all named the food network and you called this a pie. https://t.co/tXOfxIm2Io — Mr. Gray (@GaryLGray) October 18, 2020

One of the worst things about food is that anybody can just buy ingredience and give it a go. https://t.co/iBUZbfCPyl — Devon (@Devon_OnEarth) October 19, 2020

The turtle's head in baked form. https://t.co/q5e4PHVGQx — David Quantick (@quantick) October 18, 2020

Height isn't even in the top ten desired qualities of a pie. https://t.co/rtqRw2X3dk — edward🎃dreadward🎃deadward (@F00LINTHEZ00) October 19, 2020

"Ambassador, with this massive turd you're really spoiling us…" https://t.co/sQkqYay5Xd — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) October 18, 2020

You know when you open a bag of chips and there's like 3 chips inside https://t.co/iZI932zeMe — Erica Henderson (@EricaFails) October 19, 2020

This pandemic needs to end soon if only to make people stop turning perfectly good food into bloated, surreal obscenities. https://t.co/3HkbXlXDH4 — Mad Scholar Psych (@mattzollerseitz) October 19, 2020

I swear down these things are just trolling us for engagements but also it works and also THAT IS NOT A PIE THAT IS AN UNDERFILLED PUDDING https://t.co/J4aOPLw8fZ — curséd pumpkin spice latte (@stavvers) October 18, 2020

Like cutting into someone’s rib cage and offering them a plate of lung. Mmmmm. Yummy! https://t.co/zGpWWgWVcU — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) October 19, 2020

It is seldom that something I see on Twitter make me so enraged it makes my bosoms hurt. THIS monstrosity is NOT an apple pie. It is a tord shaped dome with apple hidden inside. DO NOT BESMIRCH THE GOOD NAME OF APPLE PIE EVER AGAIN. https://t.co/HUA9xwN2HH — The Original Twitflup! (@TheRealFlups) October 18, 2020

