12 of the funniest posts we’ve seen about Covid concerns
Congratulations if your area is still in Tier 1 and not currently part of the sneaky joining-up of higher-tier regions into a national lockdown by the back door.
Lockdowns, the rule of six and covid marshals are among the topics in today’s round-up.
Enjoy.
1.
realising I didn’t secure a boyfriend between Lockdown 1 and Lockdown 2 pic.twitter.com/1MVprmqTph
— Bonnie McLaren (@bonaldmcdonald) October 15, 2020
2.
The neighbours are having another bloody outdoor gathering WITH MORE THAN SIX PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/XMRzHUjlCu
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 17, 2020
3.
I have an alarm that goes off every day at 15.20 called Zoom meeting, an event that happened 6 weeks ago. Everyday I just dismiss it and forget to edit the alarm.
— Foil Arms and Hog (@FoilArmsAndHog) September 25, 2020
4.
Me leaving the pub earlier heading into Lockdown 2 pic.twitter.com/KRQrifVHCT
— Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) October 16, 2020
5.
You know things are bad when Covid Marshalls are being asked to work from home.#londonlockdown #Lockdown2
— Simon Brodkin (@SimonBrodkin) October 15, 2020
6.
– says here another cat tested positive for covid.
– that’s terrible. how many rabbits have it currently?
– we can’t get it brenda.
– well then what the merry f**k have we been doing for the last 7 months…? pic.twitter.com/AyKKwGQReE
— forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) October 18, 2020
7.
Just heard that Wigan are being placed into Tier 3.14159265359…
— Paul Elly (@EllSaintBlues) October 18, 2020
8.
everyone back in march pic.twitter.com/wCA5v6m9vL
— count of monte christo (@KimmyMonte) October 17, 2020
9.
I'm wondering if Trump is still feeling the effects of covid or whether he normally dances like he's being lightly tasered whilst desperately needing a shit.
— cluedont (@cluedont) October 18, 2020
10.
Downing St have expressed concerns over a Welsh lockdown, in case it means they have to learn where Wales is.
— Spitting Image (@SpittingImage) October 18, 2020
11.
I’ve saved money over lockdown by only shopping in the supermarket bargain aisle. It’s great, every week I get to play “do I have Covid or is it just food poisoning?!?!”
— Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) October 18, 2020
12.
Right wingers: The spirit of the blitz will see us through a no deal Brexit.
We're made of sterner stuff
Also right wingers: I have to wear a piece of cloth on my face while I buy quinoa from Waitrose!
This is outrageous!!!!
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 18, 2020
And from TikTok, Brad Milison shares the unexpected benefit of a haunting during a pandemic.
@bradmilison
