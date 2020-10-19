12 of the funniest posts we’ve seen about Covid concerns

Congratulations if your area is still in Tier 1 and not currently part of the sneaky joining-up of higher-tier regions into a national lockdown by the back door.

Lockdowns, the rule of six and covid marshals are among the topics in today’s round-up.

Enjoy.

1.

realising I didn’t secure a boyfriend between Lockdown 1 and Lockdown 2 pic.twitter.com/1MVprmqTph — Bonnie McLaren (@bonaldmcdonald) October 15, 2020

2.

The neighbours are having another bloody outdoor gathering WITH MORE THAN SIX PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/XMRzHUjlCu — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 17, 2020

3.

I have an alarm that goes off every day at 15.20 called Zoom meeting, an event that happened 6 weeks ago. Everyday I just dismiss it and forget to edit the alarm. — Foil Arms and Hog (@FoilArmsAndHog) September 25, 2020

4.

Me leaving the pub earlier heading into Lockdown 2 pic.twitter.com/KRQrifVHCT — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) October 16, 2020

5.

You know things are bad when Covid Marshalls are being asked to work from home.#londonlockdown #Lockdown2 — Simon Brodkin (@SimonBrodkin) October 15, 2020

6.

– says here another cat tested positive for covid.

– that’s terrible. how many rabbits have it currently?

– we can’t get it brenda.

– well then what the merry f**k have we been doing for the last 7 months…? pic.twitter.com/AyKKwGQReE — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) October 18, 2020

7.

Just heard that Wigan are being placed into Tier 3.14159265359… — Paul Elly (@EllSaintBlues) October 18, 2020

8.

everyone back in march pic.twitter.com/wCA5v6m9vL — count of monte christo (@KimmyMonte) October 17, 2020

9.

I'm wondering if Trump is still feeling the effects of covid or whether he normally dances like he's being lightly tasered whilst desperately needing a shit. — cluedont (@cluedont) October 18, 2020

10.

Downing St have expressed concerns over a Welsh lockdown, in case it means they have to learn where Wales is. — Spitting Image (@SpittingImage) October 18, 2020

11.

I’ve saved money over lockdown by only shopping in the supermarket bargain aisle. It’s great, every week I get to play “do I have Covid or is it just food poisoning?!?!” — Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) October 18, 2020

12.

Right wingers: The spirit of the blitz will see us through a no deal Brexit.

We're made of sterner stuff Also right wingers: I have to wear a piece of cloth on my face while I buy quinoa from Waitrose!

This is outrageous!!!! — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 18, 2020

And from TikTok, Brad Milison shares the unexpected benefit of a haunting during a pandemic.

