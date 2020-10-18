The Telegraph says NZ premier Jacinda Ardern’s covid policy is “disastrous” – 11 epic takedowns

Although the votes won’t have all been counted for another three weeks, with the majority now in, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is on course to win a landslide victory in the country’s elections.

It will be the first time one party has had an outright majority under New Zealand’s proportional representation system, which speaks volumes about the way she has steered the country during the pandemic.

Boris Johnson, from the other hemisphere, geographically, politically and in terms of coronavirus handling, offered his congratulations.

Congratulations @jacindaardern for winning a second term as New Zealand PM. From our work together to tackle climate change to forging an exciting new trade partnership, the UK and NZ have great things to look forward to in the future. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2020

As did his parody.

Yes, congratulations to @jacindaardern on showing what is possible when you embody the exact opposite of everything I stand for and do. https://t.co/FuUKfbY69Q — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 17, 2020

However, the Telegraph surprised nobody with this envy-sodden criticism from columnist Ross Clark.

“Jacinda-mania has taken hold on the Left, but New Zealand’s Prime Minister has pursued a disastrous Covid policy.”

Perhaps Mr Clark hadn’t seen the figures or something.

UK deaths: 43,429

New Zealand deaths: 25 https://t.co/op1LoJ85th — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 17, 2020

These people had obviously seen them – and much more besides.

1.

If 25 deaths in New Zealand constitutes a "disastrous Covid policy", how would we describe an estimated 65,000 deaths in Britain? https://t.co/r07geeHxNt — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 17, 2020

2.

The Daily Telegraph and I have very different definitions of the word “disastrous” I guess pic.twitter.com/UJjsONeyzp — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 17, 2020

3.

Was it actually Coronavirus who wrote this? https://t.co/vy1Zj8Mu6Z — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 17, 2020

4.

I see a woman having non-fascist electoral success has triggered the snowflakes at the Telegraph https://t.co/Jf305GeNH3 — Rob Manuel (@robmanuel) October 17, 2020

5.

Fair play to Ross Clark for telling everyone he's a fucking idiot in a national newspaper column like this https://t.co/dgFDgZr4YJ — Spooky 'Client Journalism' Expert (@ClientJournoExp) October 17, 2020

6.

It’s crack at the Telegraph isn’t it? Pure crack pic.twitter.com/koaeYX7LTV — mARGHcus (@marcusjdl) October 17, 2020

7.

All the green eyed Gammonistas pissing and moaning that Jacinda Ardern isn't all that great are cheering me up no end.

Bunch of fragile fucking halfwits. — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) October 17, 2020

8.

That’s New Zealand, whose Covid policy is so disastrous they have *checks notes* zero cases & society is fully reopened pic.twitter.com/pl27H7JPyR — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 17, 2020

9.

Behind every successful woman there is always a white angry man in the Telegraph complaining about her pic.twitter.com/OZth6BHlFA — Jono (@jonoread) October 17, 2020

10.

New Zealand has been declared Covid Free. Just 25 people have died. Jacinda Ardern has won a landslide victory on a popular progressive platform….. If only the UK could have a disaster like this. https://t.co/kGG9lUvFZ2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 17, 2020

11.

Say no to drugs, kids or you might end up reading articles like this and thinking they were sensible, or even worse, writing them. https://t.co/as4e4Enz24 — FMc 🇪🇺🇳🇴 (@gingermarauder) October 17, 2020

Chris Boyd‘s assessment of the situation seems fair, from where we’re standing.

this is going to take some beating for the stupidest thing to exist in 2020 award — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) October 17, 2020

