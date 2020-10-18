The Telegraph says NZ premier Jacinda Ardern’s covid policy is “disastrous” – 11 epic takedowns

Although the votes won’t have all been counted for another three weeks, with the majority now in, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is on course to win a landslide victory in the country’s elections.

It will be the first time one party has had an outright majority under New Zealand’s proportional representation system, which speaks volumes about the way she has steered the country during the pandemic.

Boris Johnson, from the other hemisphere, geographically, politically and in terms of coronavirus handling, offered his congratulations.

As did his parody.

However, the Telegraph surprised nobody with this envy-sodden criticism from columnist Ross Clark.

“Jacinda-mania has taken hold on the Left, but New Zealand’s Prime Minister has pursued a disastrous Covid policy.”

Perhaps Mr Clark hadn’t seen the figures or something.

These people had obviously seen them – and much more besides.

Chris Boyd‘s assessment of the situation seems fair, from where we’re standing.

