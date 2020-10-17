Sex is banned indoors for ‘tier 2’ couples living apart and the jokes came thick and fast

The government has moved to clarify one particular consequence of living in a ‘tier 2’ part of the UK under the current coronavirus restrictions.

It means if you are a couple but you are living apart, you are no longer allowed to have sex. At least, not if you are indoors.

Sex banned indoors for Tier 2 couples living apart, No 10 confirms https://t.co/4unztCwtWL — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) October 16, 2020

And if you think the jokes came thick and fast, you’d be absolutely right. Here are our favourites.

1.

After all the twists we’ve had this year I still didn’t expect mandatory dogging https://t.co/Lg9p5YTLjZ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 16, 2020

2.

If you get arrested, make sure you come quietly. https://t.co/P9q2r44FhE — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 16, 2020

3.

we shall fuck on the beaches, we shall fuck on the landing grounds, we shall fuck in the fields and in the streets, we shall fuck in the hills https://t.co/vabJvrxcda — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) October 16, 2020

4.

causing a total meltdown of the British legal system by shagging someone through an open window on the boundary line of Tier 2/Tier 3 zone https://t.co/Sbgs9bx67g — Philosophy Tube (@PhilosophyTube) October 16, 2020

5.

Ok, so we're back to Dogging For Victory. https://t.co/VfnGdHujR7 — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) October 16, 2020

6.

