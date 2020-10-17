Optical illusion of the week
‘If you look closely, every single ball is actually moving in a straight line,’ says PorkyPain over on Reddit.
Oooh!
‘I’ve been staring at these balls for over an hour, I’m sure this contraption will slip up any minute now.’ paked_botato
‘Ah yes, the offspring of a scalp massager and roulette table.’ summit462
‘This is a rare case of “I think this is cool” and “I hate this so fucking much” at the same time.’ Kristal_plays_ROBLOX
It’s a load of balls, whichever way you look at it.
READ MORE
This ‘rural landscape’ isn’t what it seems and it’s blowing people’s minds
Source Reddit u/PorkyPain