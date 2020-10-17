Donald Trump said he may leave the US if Joe Biden wins – favourite 13 things people said about it

Donald Trump has said he may leave the US if he loses next month’s presidential election.

The current president said he’d be so embarrassed to lose to Joe Biden that he wouldn’t be able to show his face. Here’s what he had to say.

Trump says he may leave the US if Biden wins. pic.twitter.com/XmbtYpNDoh — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 17, 2020

Anyone but Trump would probably have seen what he was letting himself in for, because the comebacks came thick and fast. And very satisfying they were too.

And that would make him a ✨fugitive✨ https://t.co/tKnraYjrO0 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 17, 2020

Biden’s campaign should slap “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message” onto the end of this clip like they did that other time https://t.co/qwQQlimC6g — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 17, 2020

Probably to a country where there’s no extradition https://t.co/xJHYEQHpYl — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 17, 2020

If this doesn't motivate you to vote #BidenHarris2020, NOTHING will. https://t.co/U2oWdNaVcL — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 17, 2020

This is literally the dream. https://t.co/aSodSGVujs — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 17, 2020

Criminals often flee to avoid prosecution. https://t.co/tWglYBGZER — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) October 17, 2020

One might call that a flight risk… https://t.co/o5DNXKpQ5p — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) October 17, 2020

Goodbye. I hear Moscow is great in the winter and Riyadh in the summer. https://t.co/OTYoAJekQl — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 17, 2020

Not a big loss of tax revenue, luckily https://t.co/TVVu7iUPjq — Gabriel Zucman (@gabriel_zucman) October 17, 2020

The word he’s looking for is ‘flee’. https://t.co/mzmC6fG1eq — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) October 17, 2020

hold the tape https://t.co/PQOBE76alU — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) October 17, 2020

