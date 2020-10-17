What Ceefax would have looked like had the pandemic happened in the ’90s

This snapshot of what the pandemic would have looked like had it happened in the ’90s, by comedian @paddyraffcomedy over on Twitter, is brilliantly done.

If the pandemic happened in the 90’s pic.twitter.com/LGeHeOBHzY — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) October 16, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it after it went viral on Twitter.

Covid-95 😂😂 — The Hallion Battalion 🔻 (@thatweecafe) October 16, 2020

The regional statistics one is so subtle yet brilliant 😂 — David McLaughlin (@daveymcl) October 16, 2020

I used to edit Ceefax pages. If we left that much space at the end of the headline we would have been hauled over coals. — Matt 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇳🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@mattjones0111) October 16, 2020

No way! That’s class. It did feel wrong to leave such a big gap — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) October 16, 2020

Ok. Fair doos. You’re the funniest out of the family fuck sake. — Claire Rafferty (@ClaireARafferty) October 16, 2020

Can I add ‘sharing Body Shop dewberry lip balm linked to 90% of cases in schools’ — Sara O’Neill Artist 🐚 (@SaraONeillArt) October 16, 2020

A few inaccuracies have been pointed out in this and the geek in me applauds such pedantry. Biggest one being Mowlam wouldn’t be in a John Major govt. for me, Major is undermining PM Blair by leaking lockdown legislation so this could still potentially be a 95/96 page 🤓 — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) October 16, 2020

And finally!

The Ceefax post has gone down so well I’ve decided to make it part of the official PaddyRaffComedy mugs! They’ll be available from Monday when I’ll announce my Charity of the Month and proceeds from these & all merchandise will go to that charity for the month 🙌🏻☕️📺 pic.twitter.com/uSFQWO0b7j — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) October 16, 2020

