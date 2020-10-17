Bette Midler’s Donald Trump takedown wins comeback of the day

You’ve probably seen the moment in Donald Trump’s ‘town hall’ event where a woman told him how handsome he is when he smiles.

Just in case you missed it, here it is again.

And there was no shortage of funny things people said about it. But actress, singer, writer and comedian Bette Midler’s burn might be best.

‘Who knew Bette Midler was so savage,’ said exsqueezemeeee who shared her tweet on Reddit.

And it got even better when someone spotted who liked her tweet.

Source @BetteMidler Reddit u/exsqueezemeeee