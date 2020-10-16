This woman told Donald Trump he’s so handsome when he smiles – only 9 responses you need

Donald Trump did a televised ‘town hall’ ahead of next month’s presidential election and there were lots of memorable moments, not least when the event’s host compared him to a ‘crazy uncle’.

But there was also this, a woman who not only had a question for the so-called president, she also had something she really, really wanted to tell him.

And it’s this week’s cringiest moment by some distance.

Voter to President Trump at #TrumpTownHall: “You’re so handsome when you smile.” pic.twitter.com/KgJThAtAQg — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 16, 2020

We’ve read everything people said about it so you don’t have to and here are our 9 favourite responses.

1.

Ew what the fuck is happening? https://t.co/ICB0Fh670e — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) October 16, 2020

2.

People wrote Charles Manson love letters in prison. I’m just saying. https://t.co/i1dY7RJv9O — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 16, 2020

3.

mr president I just want to say i love your smile! pic.twitter.com/nZcoXkZ67l — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 16, 2020

4.

Chilling to remember that even if Biden wins these people will just continue to exist https://t.co/yZCYL331fq — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 16, 2020

5.

This is why Allison Janney is the best. pic.twitter.com/1cwjxoIxQD — Keith Edwards 🏴‍☠️ (@keithedwards) October 16, 2020

6.

Gurl, stop buying prescription glasses at my merch store…clearly them things don’t really work. 🤮 https://t.co/YbLGDYQSu0 — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 16, 2020

7.

8.

🤦‍♀️ hes not gonna grab you by the pussy, trick. https://t.co/jlVNGq3U7d — 💙 Koko- 19 Days 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) October 16, 2020

9.

can’t stop watching this. she’s so horny, so charmingly nervous, so desperate for attention from a guy who doesn’t care if she lives or dies. it’s all there. she should be a hero! and yet — she’s cancelled.pic.twitter.com/RVWcGrJPFQ — 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗯 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 (@calebsaysthings) October 16, 2020

To conclude …

EVERY VOMIT GIF AVAILABLE. — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) October 16, 2020

Source @NBCNews