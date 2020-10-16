This woman told Donald Trump he’s so handsome when he smiles – only 9 responses you need

Donald Trump did a televised ‘town hall’ ahead of next month’s presidential election and there were lots of memorable moments, not least when the event’s host compared him to a ‘crazy uncle’.

But there was also this, a woman who not only had a question for the so-called president, she also had something she really, really wanted to tell him.

And it’s this week’s cringiest moment by some distance.

We’ve read everything people said about it so you don’t have to and here are our 9 favourite responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Mary Trump had the best response to that Donald Trump ‘crazy uncle’ burn

Source @NBCNews