This woman told Donald Trump he’s so handsome when he smiles – only 9 responses you need
Donald Trump did a televised ‘town hall’ ahead of next month’s presidential election and there were lots of memorable moments, not least when the event’s host compared him to a ‘crazy uncle’.
But there was also this, a woman who not only had a question for the so-called president, she also had something she really, really wanted to tell him.
And it’s this week’s cringiest moment by some distance.
Voter to President Trump at #TrumpTownHall: “You’re so handsome when you smile.” pic.twitter.com/KgJThAtAQg
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 16, 2020
We’ve read everything people said about it so you don’t have to and here are our 9 favourite responses.
1.
Ew what the fuck is happening? https://t.co/ICB0Fh670e
— Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) October 16, 2020
2.
People wrote Charles Manson love letters in prison. I’m just saying. https://t.co/i1dY7RJv9O
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 16, 2020
3.
mr president I just want to say i love your smile! pic.twitter.com/nZcoXkZ67l
— jordan (@JordanUhl) October 16, 2020
4.
Chilling to remember that even if Biden wins these people will just continue to exist https://t.co/yZCYL331fq
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 16, 2020
5.
This is why Allison Janney is the best. pic.twitter.com/1cwjxoIxQD
— Keith Edwards 🏴☠️ (@keithedwards) October 16, 2020
6.
Gurl, stop buying prescription glasses at my merch store…clearly them things don’t really work. 🤮 https://t.co/YbLGDYQSu0
— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 16, 2020
7.
She’s Russian. https://t.co/W7YKCO8ILQ
— ken olin (@kenolin1) October 16, 2020
8.
🤦♀️ hes not gonna grab you by the pussy, trick. https://t.co/jlVNGq3U7d
— 💙 Koko- 19 Days 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) October 16, 2020
9.
can’t stop watching this. she’s so horny, so charmingly nervous, so desperate for attention from a guy who doesn’t care if she lives or dies.
it’s all there. she should be a hero! and yet — she’s cancelled.pic.twitter.com/RVWcGrJPFQ
— 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗯 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 (@calebsaysthings) October 16, 2020
To conclude …
EVERY VOMIT GIF AVAILABLE.
— Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) October 16, 2020
Mary Trump had the best response to that Donald Trump 'crazy uncle' burn
