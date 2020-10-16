This mash-up of the Ghostbuster’s theme with the Beastie Boys’ Intergalactic works so much better than you’d expect

Every year, YouTuber William Maranci creates a fabulous mash-up to celebrate Halloween. We know it’s a couple of weeks away, but this year’s offering is far too good to keep on a backburner.

And because ‘Why the hell not?’, here’s last year’s unexpectedly perfect combination of Nine Inch Nails, also with Ghostbusters.

If you need a Halloween mash-up for next year – who ya gonna call?

READ MORE

Cassetteboy’s Boris Johnson/Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick mash-up is so cleverly done

Source Laughing Squid Image Screengrab