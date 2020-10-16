Donald Trump was compared to a ‘crazy uncle’ and Mary Trump had the best response

Donald Trump took part in a televised ‘town hall’ event on Thursday night as the US presidential election looms ever closer.

There were lots of, ahem, memorable moments, but this one in particular stood out.

It was when the event’s host, NBC News journalist Savannah Guthrie, asked him about his fondness for retweeting baseless conspiracy theories.

And the exchange that followed is well worth your time.

Pres. Trump: “That was a retweet, I’ll put it out there. People can decide for themselves.”@SavannahGuthrie: “I don’t get that. You’re the president. You’re not, like, someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever.” #TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/sFEiIbJPgd — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 16, 2020

Boom.

‘You’re not somebody’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever.’

And it’s fair to say the internet loved it.

Savannah Guthrie for the win. Trump talking about retweeting conspiracy theories and Savannah nails him with a “You're not like someone's crazy uncle who can retweet whatever”… pic.twitter.com/P5kiywvTHR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie just compared Trump to someone's crazy uncle to his face. She is destroying him. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 16, 2020

I’ve made my decision and it’s Savannah Guthrie. 🇺🇸 — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 16, 2020

But the best response – the very best response – came from Mary Trump.

One word takedowns don’t come much better than that.

