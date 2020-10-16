Boris Johnson has refused Marcus Rashford’s request to feed hungry kids over Christmas – 8 scathing takedowns

It’s just a few days since Marcus Rashford, Manchester United’s 22-year-old striker, was awarded an MBE for his efforts to fight child poverty.

A large part of his fight was with the UK government, who had refused to extend the free school meals voucher system over the summer break, but relented after pressure from Marcus and the public.

We’re now getting a weird sense of déjà vu, as it looks like the fight is on again.

Here’s Marcus’s reaction.

He then started a petition to put pressure on the House of Commons to debate the issue – and it was well on its way to 200,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Yvette Cooper – along with many of her parliamentary colleagues – wasn’t impressed by the hardline stance, either.

It went down about as well as you’d expect on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Boris Johnson‘s more talented Twitter counterpart had a prediction.

Watch this space.

READ MORE

Marcus Rashford just scored a stunning school meals victory over Boris Johnson – 13 favourite things people said about it

Source Paul Waugh Image screengrab, Screengrab