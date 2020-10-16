Boris Johnson has refused Marcus Rashford’s request to feed hungry kids over Christmas – 8 scathing takedowns

It’s just a few days since Marcus Rashford, Manchester United’s 22-year-old striker, was awarded an MBE for his efforts to fight child poverty.

A large part of his fight was with the UK government, who had refused to extend the free school meals voucher system over the summer break, but relented after pressure from Marcus and the public.

We’re now getting a weird sense of déjà vu, as it looks like the fight is on again.

So, Boris Johnson has flatly rejected @MarcusRashford call for free school meal help to be given to poor kids over Christmas and other holidays. No.10 spokesman: “It’s not for schools to regularly provide food to pupils during the school holidays…" — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) October 15, 2020

Here’s Marcus’s reaction.

Merry Christmas kids… It’s also not for food banks to feed millions of British children but here we are. 250% increase in food poverty and rising… This is not going away anytime soon and neither am I… https://t.co/dCwT07WShz — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 15, 2020

He then started a petition to put pressure on the House of Commons to debate the issue – and it was well on its way to 200,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Remember when I said I was going to need your help… For the millions who do not have the platform to be heard. Let's stand as a 'United' Kingdom to #endchildfoodpoverty Sign the petition today: https://t.co/FvvpO6JYWX — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 15, 2020

Yvette Cooper – along with many of her parliamentary colleagues – wasn’t impressed by the hardline stance, either.

Shameful response from Boris Johnson to the call simply to make sure that children don’t go hungry in 21st century Britain https://t.co/EehE9mvA5m — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) October 15, 2020

It went down about as well as you’d expect on Twitter.

1.

Boris Johnson:

“Congratulations to Marcus Rashford on his well-deserved MBE for helping feed kids in poverty” 5 days later:

“Screw Marcus Rashford and screw those kids!” https://t.co/74uAtmMxiZ — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 15, 2020

2.

Good stuff. Look it's not like there's anything going on that might make it difficult for people to feed their kids or anything. https://t.co/XaPU1fEo3c — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 15, 2020

3.

Tories in July:

Alright everybody here are some vouchers to spend on Wahaca, we expect it to cost 500 million pounds Tories now:

Fuck you we won't feed poor hungry vulnerable kids at Christmas, we aren't made of money https://t.co/0IInuh7tmB — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 15, 2020

4.

But Cummings got his council tax cancelled https://t.co/uxWs5yDVOT — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 15, 2020

5.

Is there anything – ANYTHING – the govt has learned from the past few months? https://t.co/9u3PM0ZoVz — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) October 15, 2020

6.

3 ghosts clear their diaries… https://t.co/hFw1YZb9Nl — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) October 15, 2020

7.

If it's not for schools to do this then schools — or more properly, the state — needs to change their role so that it is. https://t.co/UdRxm1pyeZ — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) October 15, 2020

8.

In all fairness, these kids are not Tory donors or friends of cabinet members so they don't fit the criteria for government handouts https://t.co/wkYvNR9ERD — Robyn Vinter (@RobynVinter) October 15, 2020

Boris Johnson‘s more talented Twitter counterpart had a prediction.

If Marcus Rashford thinks I'm going to back down and do yet another u-turn… he's almost certainly right. https://t.co/aH2xaavkBi — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 15, 2020

Watch this space.

Source Paul Waugh Image screengrab, Screengrab