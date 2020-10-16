This fish playing peekaboo might help take the edge off just a little bit

Fish playing peekaboo? You got it. Specifically, a yellow tang which is – Google, Google – a saltwater fish species of the family Acanthuridae and is one of the most popular aquarium fish, don’t you know.

It went viral after it was shared by Redditor taykaybo and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘Do fish actually play like this? Edit – Turns out they do! Last week I saw a chicken and a dog playing like this, now human and fish … whats next Reddit?’ Supremetacoleader ‘Fish can be playful for sure. Betta fish will do tricks for food.’ taykaybo ‘I love tangs. Very intelligent and responsive. Morbid/fun fact: they have a substantial barb on their tail fin that they will use to split other fish open. They mainly use it on other tangs or tang shaped fish, so it’s best to only own one at a time.’ ortusdux ‘My friend Lou had a whole bunch of these fish. He had some crazy idea about training them to remove feathers from chicken carcasses. He tried for years, but he never even came close to succeeding. He finally accepted what we all knew from the start. ‘Lou’s tang clan ain’t nuthin’ to pluck with.’ zamundan

Source YouTube H/T Reddit u/taykaybo