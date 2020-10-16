Donald Trump retweeted a spoof news story about Twitter and Joe Biden and it’s perfect

In last night’s televised Town Hall event, it was suggested to Donald Trump that he should stop retweeting stuff like a ‘crazy uncle’.

Trump brushed it all off, of course, but today we had the perfect example of why the so-called president should look before he tweet.

He shared a satirical news site’s story about Joe Biden and Twitter – hard to tell which of the Donald Trump likes less – under the false impression that it was the genuine article. And it’s just perfect.

Here’s the Babylon Bee ‘news’ story shared by Trump and the more you read it, the better it gets.

(via Babylon Bee)

Crazy Uncle indeed. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

THE BABYLON BEE IS A HUMOR SITE YOU CREDULOUS FOOL — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 16, 2020

The president just retweeted a parody story thinking it’s real. Literally every day is like a mini-episode of Idiocracy. But the thing is, he has the nuclear codes. https://t.co/zWe0kSblKz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 16, 2020

Jesus Christ but you are thick as shit. — 🎃John Rain🎃 (@MrKenShabby) October 16, 2020

Oh good King boomer has logged on — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 16, 2020

Trump retweeting parody network @TheBabylonBee is beyond parody pic.twitter.com/Ja8aCSfMib — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 16, 2020

later today the President will be blasting the Onion for biased coverage. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 16, 2020

Some people made the not inconsiderable leap to suggest Trump was in on the joke. To which there is surely only one response.

All the people on this thread saying Trump is in on the joke: You're even dumber than he is. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 16, 2020

