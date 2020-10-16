Donald Trump retweeted a spoof news story about Twitter and Joe Biden and it’s perfect

In last night’s televised Town Hall event, it was suggested to Donald Trump that he should stop retweeting stuff like a ‘crazy uncle’.

Trump brushed it all off, of course, but today we had the perfect example of why the so-called president should look before he tweet.

He shared a satirical news site’s story about Joe Biden and Twitter – hard to tell which of the Donald Trump likes less – under the false impression that it was the genuine article. And it’s just perfect.

Here’s the Babylon Bee ‘news’ story shared by Trump and the more you read it, the better it gets.

(via Babylon Bee)

Crazy Uncle indeed. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Some people made the not inconsiderable leap to suggest Trump was in on the joke. To which there is surely only one response.

Source @realDonaldTrump