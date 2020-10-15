This Liverpool MP’s takedown of Boris Johnson is simply blistering

Liverpool MP Dan Carden went viral with this devastating takedown of Boris Johnson and his government’s track record tackling Covid.

Liverpool, you’ll already know, is under tier 3 lockdown and Carden is the Labour MP for Liverpool Walton.

Here’s what he had to say.

The whole thing stinks. This Government’s incompetence, its cronyism, its ideological obsession with outsourcing and rip-off privatisation has undermined our NHS and put lives at risk. Time to kick the profiteers out of the system and put local public health teams in charge. pic.twitter.com/ivqRy4WgOe — Dan Carden MP (@DanCardenMP) October 14, 2020

Blistering.

Every single word of this from Dan Carden. Every single word. pic.twitter.com/mtpnKfN4Jg — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 14, 2020

This is only 2mins 20 secs. Listen to it and take it all in. https://t.co/XQFpccECVV — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) October 14, 2020

And if you prefer it NSFW …

12 billion of our money given to useless sham cunts in the ‘private sector’. This boy nails it. pic.twitter.com/rWbfS8tuIK — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) October 15, 2020

READ MORE

Cassetteboy’s Boris Johnson/Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick mash-up is so cleverly done

Source @DanCardenMP H/T @ladyhaja