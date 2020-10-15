This flat for rent has only got half a bath and people aren’t taking it lying down

This flat for rent in Liverpool went viral on Twitter because it’s got a very unusual looking bath.

And when we say unusual, we mean half. It’s only got half a bath.

‘Why has this flat got literally half a fuckin bath , said @_altx over on Twitter.

It does indeed to be half a bath, although lots of people suggested it might just be a bidet. A very big bidet.

So @_altx did a bit of extra digging, just to make sure.

Three-quarters? Well, maybe.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter.

This was also an important point.

And this person helpfully had the answer.

Source @_altx