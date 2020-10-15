This flat for rent has only got half a bath and people aren’t taking it lying down

This flat for rent in Liverpool went viral on Twitter because it’s got a very unusual looking bath.

And when we say unusual, we mean half. It’s only got half a bath.

‘Why has this flat got literally half a fuckin bath , said @_altx over on Twitter.

It does indeed to be half a bath, although lots of people suggested it might just be a bidet. A very big bidet.

So @_altx did a bit of extra digging, just to make sure.

Three-quarters? Well, maybe.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter.

Screaming imagine sat with ye legs crossed in the bath — faye ☻ (@fayeboland15) October 13, 2020

Could be a really big sink? — Luke Maggs (@Lukemaggs16) October 13, 2020

I’m so confused. Why not either not have a bath or have a bath with a shower above it and a shower curtain — * (@BrendanBlobfish) October 14, 2020

my 5’9 self tryna get a bath in tha pic.twitter.com/b8nU8omxvl — (@gracieq_x) October 13, 2020

This was also an important point.

And this person helpfully had the answer.

Because a full size one doesn’t fit — vikka sakalauskaite (@vikkax) October 13, 2020

READ MORE

People are sharing the worst bathrooms they’ve ever seen and these 17 are truly terrible

Source @_altx