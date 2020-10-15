This flat for rent has only got half a bath and people aren’t taking it lying down
This flat for rent in Liverpool went viral on Twitter because it’s got a very unusual looking bath.
And when we say unusual, we mean half. It’s only got half a bath.
‘Why has this flat got literally half a fuckin bath , said @_altx over on Twitter.
It does indeed to be half a bath, although lots of people suggested it might just be a bidet. A very big bidet.
So @_altx did a bit of extra digging, just to make sure.
Three-quarters? Well, maybe.
Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter.
Screaming imagine sat with ye legs crossed in the bath
— faye ☻ (@fayeboland15) October 13, 2020
Could be a really big sink?
— Luke Maggs (@Lukemaggs16) October 13, 2020
I’m so confused. Why not either not have a bath or have a bath with a shower above it and a shower curtain
— * (@BrendanBlobfish) October 14, 2020
my 5’9 self tryna get a bath in tha pic.twitter.com/b8nU8omxvl
— (@gracieq_x) October 13, 2020
This was also an important point.
Dust trap right there pic.twitter.com/NUcDbVcF7v
— @returnofthemackmuffin (@returnofthemcmu) October 13, 2020
And this person helpfully had the answer.
Because a full size one doesn’t fit
— vikka sakalauskaite (@vikkax) October 13, 2020
— (@_altx) October 14, 2020
READ MORE
People are sharing the worst bathrooms they’ve ever seen and these 17 are truly terrible
Source @_altx