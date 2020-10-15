The unexpected plot twist at this bride’s bouquet toss is just brilliant

Suggest an unexpected plot twist at a bride’s bouquet toss and you’re probably fearing the worst.

This, though, well this is just lovely.

Congratulations all round. Brilliantly done.

Not everyone appreciated it …

But …

Exactly!

READ MORE

This ‘Dear Dolly’ response to a woman in lockdown went viral because people loved it so much

Source Twitter @_BlackCouples @RexChapman