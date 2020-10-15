The unexpected plot twist at this bride’s bouquet toss is just brilliant

Suggest an unexpected plot twist at a bride’s bouquet toss and you’re probably fearing the worst.

This, though, well this is just lovely.

Plot twist. This is the Twitter content I’m here for… pic.twitter.com/LIb336rUwR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 14, 2020

Congratulations all round. Brilliantly done.

You did it to me again. I'm done. Nothing else to post or see today. I'm going to hug my kids, write my book and have a wonderful day. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) October 14, 2020

How incredibly generous of the married couple to do something like that. There is love all around, you can feel it even though you’re only watching from afar. — HLHFanAccount | # (@HLHOnceUponAFan) October 14, 2020

Not everyone appreciated it …

Isnt it kind of weird to propose at your friends wedding… — totally sane, mustached man (@duhslut) October 14, 2020

not in favor of hijacking someone else's big day — Ryan Walters (@RyanWalt525) October 14, 2020

But …

Obviously, it was part of the plan, not a hijacking. — Anita (@resistasistah) October 14, 2020

Exactly!

How sweet of this selfless bride to share her special day with her friend. Such a generous soul. — Rosie S (@RosieS_AZ) October 14, 2020

No one upstaged the bride here!! She obviously chose to make this part of her day. This shows deep love for her bridesmaid! I love it — Orygun Mama (@LHabberstad) October 14, 2020

I love this. Some of the participants were in on the plan, and the bridesmaid looks surprised. I bet she is the bride's sister or best friend, or maybe the young man is the bride's brother – ? and this was a gesture of love and sharing within a close-knit group. — Dem Seattle (@DemSeattle) October 14, 2020

Why are people acting like this was an upstage?? The bride was CLEARLY in on it. If she didn't have a problem with it why do you? We don't know who these people are to each other, but it is clear they are close knit, and all were involved in this surprise. Geez. I say BRAVO! — DawnMarie (@RN4LDMarie) October 14, 2020

Far from detracting from the bride's special day, this only made it more memorable. — David Jensen, ex-GOP (@Seattle_Dave) October 14, 2020

