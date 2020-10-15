Save the wine or save the baby? Guess which choice this woman made

If you’ve been searching for a clip to illustrate your TED talk on skewed priorities, then Imgur user, YourNerveTonic may well have saved your bacon.

If she was hoping to get out of babysitting duties for the foreseeable future, we’d say that’s mission accomplished – particularly as the clip has gone viral.

As these things always do, it found its way to Twitter, where it’s had more than seven million views, and we really enjoyed these funny takes on the awkward fail.

When you've finally become an adult and have your priorities straight. pic.twitter.com/fSSIX2I6XT — The Cultured Ruffian (@CulturedRuffian) October 12, 2020

When the economy crashes, but you save the stock market. pic.twitter.com/kWwJn2FE9r — Cullen Roche (@cullenroche) October 13, 2020

She said fuck the toddler, this champagne is more important https://t.co/z1LAj5kfdK — Eli Neutron🔬 (@Eli_see2020) October 12, 2020

The way I didn’t even see the problem until the 3rd time I watched pic.twitter.com/1ubdzyIVpG — Zendaya Fenty 👸🏾 (@OnThePlussize) October 12, 2020

It put Lina in mind of the latest Test and Trace fail, in which students were sent used testing kits.

Students going for their used coronavirus tests pic.twitter.com/OieYW7vplO — •• (@agirlcalledlina) October 14, 2020

Finally, that clever lot over at Mockeree noticed its potential as a Brexit allegory.

Brexit explained in two seconds pic.twitter.com/JxSi9nVpyT — Mockeree (@mockeree) October 14, 2020

