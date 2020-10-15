Our 11 favourite takedowns of Nigel Farage’s latest venture

If you haven’t been careful with your internet searches, you may have seen an advert for Nigel Farage’s latest venture, Fortune & Freedom.

It seems to be free, but if experience has taught Farage-watchers anything, it’s that there’ll almost certainly be a cost somewhere.

To be fair to Farage, the former public schoolboy originally worked as a commodity broker in The City before sitting as an MEP for decades while railing about the terrible EU, career politicians and the elite.

Needless to say, when Twitter got wind of it, it was too tempting an opportunity for pisstaking.

1.

Hi! When I'm not banging spoons in pots or shouting at the sea, I'm failing to get elected 7 times.. I'm not that fussy for those of a different hue, and I'm really keen to tank our economy. Let me look after your money? pic.twitter.com/rpy8apfnFe — 🔶Jonathan Banks🔶 Parliamentary spokes RNP (@Jonathan_MBanks) October 14, 2020

2.

Old?

Disposable assets?

Gullible?

Dislike (((globalist bankers)))? Then do we have the investment advice service for YOU pic.twitter.com/vmf30VRSbr — . (@twlldun) October 14, 2020

3.

'Fortune & Freedom' has a sort of 'Blood & Soil' feel to it, doesn't it? pic.twitter.com/Jef9esz15a — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 14, 2020

4.

The grifting will never end.#Farage https://t.co/Fqxx4iCb6v — I Am Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) October 14, 2020

5.

Dunno about you, but I don’t trust any financial advice unless it comes from a seedy-looking racist in a pinstripe suit. pic.twitter.com/zq956sQN4K — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 14, 2020

6.

Hi I’m Nigel Farage, you may remember me from that time I fucked the UK’s economy by at least 66 Billion pounds so far or when I spent millions of pounds to gain 0 MPs. Please let me handle your money. pic.twitter.com/CocNibcjcn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 14, 2020

7.

He’d be selling ‘red tape’ if there was a quid in it. https://t.co/ULQwEWCNf4 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 14, 2020

8.

A lot of people are going to lose a lot of money pic.twitter.com/c5YpO3fgHv — Jamie (@Jamie_D_T) October 14, 2020

9.

To be honest, I'd rather leave children with Gary Glitter than trust Farage with any hard earned cash pic.twitter.com/We4cEzO6pc — Den Of Scholes😷 (@den_jw) October 14, 2020

10.

One step away from the Farage pension plan/holiday insurance combo. I hope to feck that there's a free pen with every order. https://t.co/pTQBjUcagh — Dave Law (@the_middle_bit) October 14, 2020

11.

Good God. First this man commits fraud on the British people by lying about Brexit. Now he's trying to con people out of their savings. He's a professional spiv. pic.twitter.com/dk8v3Edhlc — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) October 9, 2020

Mike Barrett predicted the advice Farage might give for anyone wishing to make a fortune.

How to secure your "fortune and freedom" 1: Get a job that pays a £73k pa pension

2: Successfully campaign to lose your job

3: When you do, keep the pension. pic.twitter.com/iff4y6Q68r — Mike Barrett (@langcatmike) October 9, 2020

Tried and tested by the man himself.

