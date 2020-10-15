Matt Hancock boasted that Emmanuel Macron complimented the UK’s Test and Trace – 8 sick burns

The UK Test and Trace system, so frequently described as “world-beating” by Boris Johnson, has come under fire for several reasons:

People have struggled to access tests They have been sent to test centres miles away from where they live Results have been slow to come through and sent to the wrong people Users struggled to sign in using the QR scanner in the app They were unable to add results taken in NHS establishments The app sends alerts that vanish when users try to access them Thousands of potentially infected people weren’t contacted because the data was processed in Excel

Yet, on Wednesday, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, tweeted this.

Tonight Parliament endorsed & President Macron complimented our Test & Trace Massive thanks to my team & all those working so hard to deliver huge growth in capacity – helping keep people safe — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) October 14, 2020

Not everybody was convinced that a compliment from the French President outweighed the problems.

These were the best takedowns we saw.

You ballsed it up. You’ve ballsed everything up since you first bumbled into the health dept like a sea lion walking into a hatstand. You ballsed it up yesterday, you ballsed it up today, you’ll balls it up tomorrow. Good news about the compliment though. https://t.co/OtO2yJJQXG — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) October 14, 2020

Compliments from the French: 1

Dead: 43,155 https://t.co/oIGAU4ELP6 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 14, 2020

That's amazing, a compliment, it's going to be ok! — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 14, 2020

Strong 'Person cornering you at a party & asking what you reckon to a poem they've written' vibes here. https://t.co/U35hNMWmDJ — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 14, 2020

Matt, sorry to say that 'merde' isn't French for good. https://t.co/gHfOCqYkFF — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) October 14, 2020

“I know lots of you can’t get tested, we’ve only traced the contacts of a tiny percentage of positive cases and we just gave out a bunch of used tests to students, but guess what Emmanuel’s been saying about us!” https://t.co/IvlRFQFesS — ️‍ Max ️‍ (@SpillerOfTea) October 14, 2020

Parliamentary sketch writer, John Crace, wondered at M. Macron’s motives.

This is like stepping into a parallel universe. Though it does show that Macron has a sense of humour https://t.co/H9UeMaDakL — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) October 14, 2020

Makes sense.

"And then I said to Monsieur Hancock, great fucking test and trace, mon ami!" https://t.co/4lRQwVHBLl pic.twitter.com/4ctxMKBvP6 — Simon Bruni (@SimonBruni) October 14, 2020

Plot twist …this is the “compliment”.

This is the "compliment" Hancock was tweeting about. The context of the question is "Stop COVID", their failed contact tracing app Macron blames its failure on "not enough downloads", says "the UK and Germany had more [downloads]" before saying nobody's app has been successful pic.twitter.com/zQpY9svKMo — Psyber Attack (@PsyberAttack) October 14, 2020

“(I)n Germany and the UK there were a lot more downloads…The cases they identified using these apps, even in Germany and the UK – very few.”

If that’s a compliment, we’d hate for him to insult it.

