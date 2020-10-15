This guy can’t take his girlfriend’s obsession with Adam Driver and it’s quite the read

To the subReddit ‘Am I The Asshole?’ where people explain their real-life dilemmas and ask exactly that. Are they being an asshole or not?

And this one particularly caught our eye, a guy’s who’s girlfriend has become increasingly obsessed with actor Adam Driver. And it’s quite the read.

The overwhelming verdict appeared to be NTA, or Not The Assole.

Adam, if you’re reading this, drop us a line will you and let everyone know what you think he should do.

