Cassetteboy’s Boris Johnson/Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick mash-up is so cleverly done
The brilliant Cassetteboy’s latest project is Boris Johnson singing along – kind of – to Ian Dury and the Blockheads’ Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick.
And it’s two minutes very well spent.
New! We've made a video for our friends @PrivacyInt for their Free to be Human campaign – Cassetteboy vs Boris Vs Covid pic.twitter.com/GKyB5sMx7U
— Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) October 15, 2020
Took us all the way back to this, from December last year.
New! Cassetteboy vs Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/b7QKvGJBwn
— Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) December 5, 2019
And this, from Johnson’s Tory leadership bid. Whatever happened to that?
New! Boris Johnson's Leadership Bid pic.twitter.com/HOwKNjuLSC
— Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) May 16, 2019
You can find @Cassetteboy on Twitter here and @privacyint here.
