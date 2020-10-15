Cassetteboy’s Boris Johnson/Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick mash-up is so cleverly done

The brilliant Cassetteboy’s latest project is Boris Johnson singing along – kind of – to Ian Dury and the Blockheads’ Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick.

And it’s two minutes very well spent.

New! We've made a video for our friends @PrivacyInt for their Free to be Human campaign – Cassetteboy vs Boris Vs Covid pic.twitter.com/GKyB5sMx7U — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) October 15, 2020

Took us all the way back to this, from December last year.

New! Cassetteboy vs Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/b7QKvGJBwn — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) December 5, 2019

And this, from Johnson’s Tory leadership bid. Whatever happened to that?

You can find @Cassetteboy on Twitter here and @privacyint here.

