Cassetteboy’s Boris Johnson/Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick mash-up is so cleverly done

The brilliant Cassetteboy’s latest project is Boris Johnson singing along – kind of – to Ian Dury and the Blockheads’ Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick.

And it’s two minutes very well spent.

Took us all the way back to this, from December last year.

And this, from Johnson’s Tory leadership bid. Whatever happened to that?

You can find @Cassetteboy on Twitter here and @privacyint here.

Source @Cassetteboy